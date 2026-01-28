Doc Rivers Calls Out Bucks’ “Awful” Defensive Effort But Paul George Turns The Table On Him

76ers veteran Paul George flips the table on Doc Rivers; says his defensive playbook allowed him to have his 32-point outburst tonight against the Bucks.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 27, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Bucks suffered another loss tonight despite promising performances from Myles Turner and Ryan Rollins. They lost 122-139 to the 76ers courtesy of a 32-point masterclass from Paul George.

The veteran swingman finished the game with 32 points, five rebounds, and five assists, with a season-high nine three-point makes during the game. He shot 52.4% from the field, making 11 of his 21 shots.

Following the game, the Bucks’ head coach, Doc Rivers, blamed tonight’s loss on a lack of defensive effort and communication from the team that created gaps which the 76ers were able to exploit.

“Yeah, defensively it was awful. Awful. As we’re just talking, we have like 12 fouls. We weren’t close enough to foul tonight. I love offensively, which has been our concern; we missed 8 layups tonight where we could’ve had a ton more points. Missed free throws tonight.”

“But their points came from offensive rebounds and turnovers. You take those 2 things away, I could make a case that defensively wasn’t as bad. But that’s part of the game.”

“One of the things we talked about before the game is we wanted to dominate the glass, and we couldn’t turn the ball over. Those are two things that hurt us,” explained Rivers initially.

“I thought Myles was great on both ends. I thought Kuz was fantastic. [Ryan Rollins] I thought he played great. Good to see Gary Trent play with force again. There were a lot of positives.”

“First positives I’ve seen in a couple of games out of our non-Giannis teams. So a lot to build on. But you shoot 51% from the field and 45% from the 3-point line, and you lose the game, that’s not acceptable,” concluded Rivers while trying to be optimistic about their takeaways from tonight.

While Kuzma also had an above-average performance on the offensive end (17 points, 6-12 FG, 2-4 3P), he went viral for all the reasons he would want to forget, as Paul George had him lost when he crossed him over on the defensive end.

However, George believes the blame is not on the players but on Doc Rivers himself. The 76ers’ veteran has averaged 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists against the Bucks this season while shooting 52.1% from the field and 53.6% from beyond the three-point line.

“I just know Doc. I know Doc, I know his coverages, I know his play calling, I know what he’s looking at, what he’s looking for, how he’s going to guard me,” said George while seemingly throwing shade at the predictable nature of Doc Rivers’ defensive strategies.

George played under Doc Rivers for one season (in 2019-20) on the Clippers. It seems George got a thorough understanding of Rivers’ defensive playbook when they were on the same team.

Therefore, with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future up in the air this season, Rivers needs to also be careful about his own future. The Bucks reportedly fired Adrian Griffin, his predecessor as their head coach, due to the defensive regression of the team despite a 32-14 team record at the time.

If the Bucks continue to get exposed like they did tonight on defense, they might consider some changes at the top of their coaching staff ladder. They fell to 18-27 following tonight’s loss and will face the Wizards in their last game of January in Washington on Thursday, January 29.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) reacts after pushing Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks to the ground to start a fight in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Nets Rookie Shoves Dillon Brooks; 5 Technical Fouls Assessed In Aftermath Of Scuffle
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like