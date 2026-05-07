Stephon Castle Addresses Altercation With Bones Hyland In Game 2 Of Spurs vs. Timberwolves Series

Stephon Castle reacts to his third-quarter altercation with Bones Hyland during Game 2 of the Spurs vs. Timberwolves second-round series.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Stephon Castle Addresses Altercation With Bones Hyland In Game 2 Of Spurs vs. Timberwolves Series
Credits: Imagn Images

The Spurs came out in Game 2 and punched the Timberwolves in their mouth with an early lead that they did not let up until the end. From the 8:30 mark of the first quarter, less than four minutes into the game, when the Timberwolves took a 1-point lead, the Spurs did not give up the lead till the final buzzer.

What was once a 47-point lead for the Spurs ended in a 38-point win over the Timberwolves at home (133-95). Stephon Castle was the leading scorer of the game for the Spurs, and surprisingly, the only player on both rosters that ended up with more than 20 points tonight (21 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals, 6-10 FG, 60.0 FG%).

Following the game, Castle spoke to the media, where he addressed a dust-up that he had with Bones Hyland of the Timberwolves with less than six minutes left in the third quarter.

“I didn’t get a tech, so I think I did enough to send a message. I don’t think there’s anything soft about our team. So when they try and do stuff like that on the court, if we don’t respond, it feels like they’re trying to punk us,” said Castle without diving much into what led to the dust-up and what was said.

During a jump ball, Bones Hyland and Stephon Castle got physical with each other, which resulted in the former Rookie of the Year shoving the Timberwolves guard away from him. Hyland did not hold back as he seemingly got triggered and shoved Castle back before Anthony Edwards and others intervened to separate the duo.

 

The Timberwolves were down by 24 points at the time as tensions eventually flared, and the officials were forced to penalize the duo. A common foul was assessed on Castle, as his push was during a live tussle for the ball. But Hyland received a technical foul since he pushed Castle after the whistle.

Clearly, this was a sign of Hyland’s frustrations coming to the surface as he failed to score a single point tonight, despite increased minutes due to Ayo Dosunmu’s absence. He ended the game with just one rebound and two assists, missing all three of his shots from the floor, and had a -17 net (+/-) rating.

Since Ayo Dosunmu may not be available in Game 3, it might mean more minutes for Hyland altogether. While he did not say anything about the altercation, he hopes to bounce back and send the message on the court at home when the Spurs visit them for the next two games.

The Spurs are now headed to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4 of this series on Friday, May 8, and Sunday, May 10.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article May 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) walks up the court in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images Everything Anthony Edwards Said After Timberwolves’ Embarrassing 38-Point Loss To Spurs In Game 2
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