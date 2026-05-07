Stephon Castle Addresses Altercation With Bones Hyland In Game 2 Of Spurs vs. Timberwolves Series

The Spurs came out in Game 2 and punched the Timberwolves in their mouth with an early lead that they did not let up until the end. From the 8:30 mark of the first quarter, less than four minutes into the game, when the Timberwolves took a 1-point lead, the Spurs did not give up the lead till the final buzzer.

What was once a 47-point lead for the Spurs ended in a 38-point win over the Timberwolves at home (133-95). Stephon Castle was the leading scorer of the game for the Spurs, and surprisingly, the only player on both rosters that ended up with more than 20 points tonight (21 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals, 6-10 FG, 60.0 FG%).

Following the game, Castle spoke to the media, where he addressed a dust-up that he had with Bones Hyland of the Timberwolves with less than six minutes left in the third quarter.

“I didn’t get a tech, so I think I did enough to send a message. I don’t think there’s anything soft about our team. So when they try and do stuff like that on the court, if we don’t respond, it feels like they’re trying to punk us,” said Castle without diving much into what led to the dust-up and what was said.

During a jump ball, Bones Hyland and Stephon Castle got physical with each other, which resulted in the former Rookie of the Year shoving the Timberwolves guard away from him. Hyland did not hold back as he seemingly got triggered and shoved Castle back before Anthony Edwards and others intervened to separate the duo.

FULL MOMENT: Stephon Castle and Bones Hyland exchange shoves and Anthony Edwards steps in pic.twitter.com/ojs98Ox0sy — NBAbzy (@nbabzyy) May 7, 2026

The Timberwolves were down by 24 points at the time as tensions eventually flared, and the officials were forced to penalize the duo. A common foul was assessed on Castle, as his push was during a live tussle for the ball. But Hyland received a technical foul since he pushed Castle after the whistle.

Clearly, this was a sign of Hyland’s frustrations coming to the surface as he failed to score a single point tonight, despite increased minutes due to Ayo Dosunmu’s absence. He ended the game with just one rebound and two assists, missing all three of his shots from the floor, and had a -17 net (+/-) rating.

Since Ayo Dosunmu may not be available in Game 3, it might mean more minutes for Hyland altogether. While he did not say anything about the altercation, he hopes to bounce back and send the message on the court at home when the Spurs visit them for the next two games.

The Spurs are now headed to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4 of this series on Friday, May 8, and Sunday, May 10.