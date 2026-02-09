Devin Booker Trolls His Ex Kendall Jenner After Breaking ‘Kardashian Curse’ By Winning $1 Million Bet

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker found himself trending far away from the hardwood after a pointed social media post many fans interpreted as a playful shot at his ex, Kendall Jenner. The timing was not subtle. Booker posted a photo of himself relaxing on his couch as the Lombardi Trophy was being presented to Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, accompanied by a simple caption that said:

“Broke the kurse.”

Devin Booker would like you to know the kruse is broken and his ankle is just fine. (IG:DBook) pic.twitter.com/PxaBVKuKL0 — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) February 9, 2026

The post came just hours after Booker cashed a massive wager on the Seahawks, who dominated their Super Bowl matchup 29–13. Booker reportedly placed a $1 million bet on Seattle to cover a -3.5 spread, a gamble that paid off handsomely. With the Seahawks pulling away early and never looking back, Booker walked away with $1.8 million in total winnings, netting roughly $800,000 in profit.

Devin Booker put 1 million dollars for the Seattle Seahawks to cover the spread👀🤯 pic.twitter.com/6S0qrZb8PH — Trev🗣️ (@Boisabronco) January 29, 2026

Fans immediately connected the dots to Jenner’s recent Super Bowl advertisement for Fanatics Sportsbook, where she leaned directly into the long-running joke about a so-called “Kardashian curse.”

“Haven’t you heard? The internet says I’m cursed. Any basketball player who dates me kind of gets bad luck. While the world’s been talking about it, I’ve been betting on it. How do you think I afford all of this? Modeling? But today, it’s time to bet on something new. Football players. Let’s get that ring, boys.”

Kendall Jenner makes a joke about basketball players having bad luck when they date her in her Super Bowl commercial. pic.twitter.com/Oop1URIBiE — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 9, 2026

Booker’s timing made his post feel less coincidental and more like a quiet clapback. The phrase ‘broke the kurse’ appeared to flip Jenner’s ad narrative on its head, especially with Booker literally winning big on football’s biggest stage.

This was not the first time Booker’s past relationship with Jenner had followed him into public discourse. Earlier this season, Hall of Famer Walt Frazier took a jab during a Knicks broadcast, joking that Booker’s ‘real fame’ came from “Kardashian fame.” While meant as humor, the comment drew backlash from fans who felt it minimized Booker’s basketball resume.

The Jenner relationship itself was a public roller coaster. The two began dating in 2020, split and reconciled multiple times, and eventually went their separate ways in late 2022. Since then, Booker has largely stayed quiet about his personal life, while Jenner has continued to lean into the cultural narratives surrounding her dating history.

In late 2023, a fan caught Booker viewing an Instagram story from a fan page featuring Jenner and Bad Bunny, which reignited speculation about lingering feelings and unfinished business.

Bad Bunny, who has been linked to Jenner since her breakup with Booker, also appeared to take a shot at the Suns star in one of his songs, referencing Phoenix in a line many fans interpreted as a diss. That lyric added another layer to an already public timeline.

More recently, Booker’s personal life has pointed firmly in a different direction. His rumored girlfriend, Christina Nadin, posted a photo that appeared to be taken inside Booker’s home, including what fans identified as his bathroom. The post was widely viewed as a quiet confirmation of their relationship and effectively shut down renewed Kendall Jenner rumors.

Through it all, Booker has largely avoided direct comments. His response has instead come through actions and, in this case, timing. The Super Bowl post served as a reminder that the Suns star has moved on, both financially and personally.