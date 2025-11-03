Joy Taylor’s GRWM Halloween Video Has Fans Going Nuts

Joy Taylor sent social media into a frenzy this Halloween after posting a ‘Get Ready With Me’ video that quickly went viral. In the clip, the former Speak host showed off her stunning transformation into a sleek, black bunny costume complete with a mask, long gloves, and thigh-high boots. The outfit turned heads instantly, with fans calling it one of Taylor’s boldest and most daring looks ever.

Joy Taylor is a wild woman. pic.twitter.com/luwBt7MOPi — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) November 2, 2025

While the video racked up millions of views across Instagram and X, the reaction was as divided as it was intense. Many praised Taylor for her confidence and style, calling her ‘unapologetically powerful’ and ‘still one of the baddest in sports media.’

But others were far less kind. Comments like ‘She built like a bar of soap’ and ‘The rise and fall of Joy Taylor’ flooded the replies, with some accusing her of ‘trying too hard to stay relevant’ and speculating that she might ‘start an OnlyFans.’

The backlash comes at a turbulent time in Taylor’s career. Fox Sports 1 abruptly canceled Speak earlier this fall and opted not to renew her contract, ending nearly a decade-long run with the network. Since then, Taylor has hinted that she may step away from sports media altogether, citing burnout and the toxic culture of the industry.

Her exit from FS1 wasn’t without controversy. Earlier this year, Taylor’s name surfaced in a workplace misconduct lawsuit filed by a former makeup artist, who alleged inappropriate relationships between network executives and on-air talent.

Before the fallout, Joy Taylor was one of the most recognizable voices in sports media. She began her career in Miami radio before joining Fox Sports in 2016, where she became the moderator on Undisputed alongside Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. Later, she co-hosted The Herd with Colin Cowherd and eventually fronted Speak, earning praise for her poise and sharp analysis in a field dominated by male voices.

But in recent months, her social media presence has shifted away from sports and toward personal expression. Whether she’s addressing sexism in the industry or playfully clapping back at critics, Taylor has embraced her platform on her own terms. That confidence also fueled her ongoing feud with commentator Jason Whitlock, whom she roasted in a viral video earlier this year, quipping, “I’m surprised he’s still with us, with all that cholesterol.”

Whitlock fired back crudely, calling her a ‘half-Rican mix nut,’ which only intensified the online drama between the two.

Now 38, Taylor appears to be weighing her next move carefully. Sources close to her suggest she’s considering a pivot toward independent media, lifestyle content, or even entrepreneurship. Whether this Halloween video was a signal of reinvention or simply a moment of fun, it reminded fans just how magnetic she can be even when the spotlight comes with scrutiny.

For now, Joy Taylor’s viral moment stands as both a statement and a snapshot: a woman reclaiming her image after a bruising year, embracing confidence on her own terms, and perhaps, quietly preparing for a new chapter far from the sports desk.