PJ Washington Gifts His Wife A Million-Dollar Ferrari, A Richard Mille Watch, And A Vacation On A Private Island For Valentine’s Day

PJ Washington’s million-dollar Valentine’s splurge stunned NBA fans and social media alike.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Dec 27, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington Jr. (25) reacts after being called for an offensive foul against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington Jr. (25) reacts after being called for an offensive foul against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

PJ Washington turned Valentine’s Day into a headline. The Dallas Mavericks forward reportedly gifted his wife, Alisah Chanel, a million-dollar Ferrari, a Richard Mille watch, luxury designer bags, and a private island vacation in what quickly became one of the most extravagant displays of affection by an NBA player this season.

Alisah Chanel, an influencer and entrepreneur with a sizable social media following, has frequently showcased the couple’s lifestyle, but this latest gesture stood out even by their standards. The Ferrari alone reportedly sits in the seven-figure range depending on customization.

The Richard Mille watch, known for its exclusivity and association with elite athletes and billionaires, can range anywhere from several hundred thousand dollars to well over a million. Add in designer handbags and a private island getaway, and the total package reflects both Washington’s earning power and his desire to make a statement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @alisahchanel_

Washington, who is averaging 14.1 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Mavericks, is playing the final year of his previous contract, earning $14.1 million this season. His four-year, $88.7 million extension kicks in next year, pushing his total career earnings, including future money, to approximately $152.9 million.

His current net worth is estimated between $10 million and $20 million, though that number is expected to rise significantly as his new deal begins.

The Valentine’s Day splurge, however, was about more than money. It was symbolic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @alisahchanel_

The couple married in 2023 in a lavish ceremony and share a blended family. Washington and Chanel have a son together, Preston, while also co-parenting their children from previous relationships. Chanel has often posted courtside photos and family moments, presenting a unified and supportive household dynamic.

The public display of affection also arrives after a turbulent chapter in Washington’s personal life. His previous relationship with Brittany Renner made headlines repeatedly, particularly around child support disputes and viral custody exchange videos.

One clip last year showed Washington and Renner involved in a heated confrontation during a visitation exchange, sparking widespread social media debate. Renner had previously demanded significant monthly child support, a figure that became a talking point online.

Washington has largely avoided engaging publicly in that drama, choosing instead to focus on his career and family. Earlier this season, Chanel surprised him with a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan valued at around $400,000, describing it as her way of showing appreciation after he had ‘gone above and beyond’ for her. Their back-and-forth gifting culture has become a recurring theme.

Lavish Valentine’s gifts are nothing new in the NBA world, but Washington’s gesture resonated because of the context. It signaled stability after public turbulence and reinforced the image of a player settled into both his marriage and his professional future.

Vishwesha Kumar
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. 
