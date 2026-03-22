Bol Bol’s Dominant Performance In The Phillippines Goes Viral: “Man Among Boys”

The NBA sees a lot of turnover in the active players in the NBA from season-to-season. As several players enter the NBA every year through the NBA Draft and free agency, several also leave the league to retire or because a new player has taken their spot in the NBA. While some players who leave the NBA in their 20s never find their way back, others, like Cam Payne this season, find a way to return as soon as possible.

Bol Bol was a second-round draft pick of the Denver Nuggets in the 2018 NBA Draft and was touted as a high-potential prospect with his 7’3″ height and ability to protect the rim and be a three-level scorer. He’d also play the Orlando Magic and, most recently, the Phoenix Suns before finding himself without an NBA contract offer last summer.

After waiting for an NBA opportunity that didn’t materialize this season, Bol took his talents to the Philippines to play for TNT Tropang 5G in the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association). In his debut against Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, Bol put up 38 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks as his team lost 109-112.

Bol Bol looks like a man amongst boys in the Philippines 🔥 38 PTS

🔥 15 RBS

🔥 5 BLKS (h/t @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/FYVoEZ3ENq — Overtime (@overtime) March 21, 2026

While Bol’s performance was incredible, he did have his fair share of struggles. He committed five turnovers in the game and saw his minutes limited due to foul trouble. He also missed a potentially game-tying three-pointer, which made his debut in the Philippines bittersweet, but his play shows he might be a star in this league.

Fans were impressed with the version of Bol they saw in these highlights.

“Still don’t understand why he isn’t on an NBA roster,” said one fan.

“Bol Bol is 7’2 pure scoring big that, unlike Wemby, really plays the game like he’s a guard or small forward. He’s lazy at times and not the best defender but he’s 7’2. Like imagine if he played on the Warriors right now with him and Porzingis. The Warriors would be right back but teams don’t really do what they can to actually win. It’s all politics,” said one disheartened Bol fan.

“Lmaooo he played awful that game. At 7’3, he shot 44% from the field and 7/16 from the free-throw line. Had 5 turnovers and had a negative plus minus,” said one fan explaining why the hype needs to stop.

“Wild that there’s no spot for this dude in the NBA,” said a fan

“W but why is he over there??? Should be in the G League at minimum,” said another fan.

Bol has fallen far from being touted as better than Victor Wembanyama by Shaquile O’Neal just a few seasons ago. He averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds on 54.5% shooting from the field and 33.2% shooting from three over his NBA career. He averaged 6.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in his final season with the Phoenix Suns.

There were real issues with Bol at the NBA level, primarily because he was too unreliable as a perimeter defender and couldn’t withstand the physicality of being an interior player. Despite his 7’3″ stature, Bol weighs just 220 pounds and found himself getting outmuscled by players much smaller than him during his NBA tenure.

Given his skill-set as a high-volume shot blocker who can score at all three levels, there may be NBA interest in him once again. The Philippines might not be the best measure of competition for an NBA player, so this stint might at least help the 28-year-old potentially move to the EuroLeague, from where a return to the NBA is more likely.

We’ve seen bigs like DeMarcus Cousins, Dwight Howard, and JaVale McGee dominate internationally but never get another call from an NBA franchise. Howard just recently announced his retirement after trying to return to the NBA for the last four seasons, while the 38-year-old McGee has been away from the league for the last three seasons, although he’s still receiving NBA checks from the Dallas Mavericks, who waived his contract over multiple years in 2023.

It’ll be tough for Bol to find his way back to the NBA, but given his age and skill set, a return cannot be ruled out either, especially with the NBA planning to add two new teams in the next two years.