Chris Paul Names The 2 Toughest Defenders He Ever Faced

Chris Paul called it quits this season after an illustrious 20-year career in the NBA. Paul was supposed to have a triumphant farewell tour with the LA Clippers, but it ended poorly after he was sent away from the team in November. He stayed on the roster but away from the team until a February trade to the Toronto Raptors, who followed Paul’s wishes to be released so he could retire half a season earlier than anticipated.

Paul is already adjusting to life after the NBA, appearing as a speaker at the Upfront Summit 2026 in Los Angeles. He was asked about the two defenders he considered the toughest in his NBA career, with Paul naming 2000s defensive menace Tony Allen and the late legend Kobe Bryant as his picks.

“Tony Allen was pretty good. Kobe was too, when he got mad. Me and Kobe used to be about to fight every time we played. We were teammates for like two hours.”

Tony Allen has been named by many NBA legends in the conversation for the toughest defender to go up against, with Bryant doing so as well. Paul averaged 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.7 assists on 42.5% shooting from the field in 21 games against Allen in his career. He has a 10-11 record in these games. Paul’s best game against Allen came when he scored 30 points (13-22 FG) in February 2015.

Chris Paul and Kobe Bryant’s relationship on and off the court is a little deeper. They have won a Gold medal together and should’ve competed for NBA Championships together after Paul was traded to Bryant’s Lakers in 2011. However, the then-26-year-old guard saw the trade get vetoed and instead was dealt to the Clippers, where he wound up becoming a franchise legend. This is why Paul jokes about being teammates with Kobe for two hours.

Paul averaged 20.5 points and 11.4 assists on 49.8% shooting in 32 games against Bryant over his career. He picked up 16 wins in their 32 games against each other, with his best game coming in January 2012 when he scored 33 points.

Paul and Bryant not getting to be teammates while Paul was entering his prime is a huge what-if that fans discuss to this day. Bryant’s final Playoff appearance came in 2013 after which his career was derailed due to injuries and the Lakers generally failing to build a competent roster around him. If Paul was on the franchise for that duration, it’s likely Bryant’s career ends while competing in the Playoffs, not amid a 17-65 season as he was in 2015-16.

Chris Paul has also joined the long list of retired NBA legends, now averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals over a 21-year career. The 40-year-old might have had a rough end to his career, but he will forever be remembered by the performances that earned him the ‘Point God’ nickname he’s had for years.