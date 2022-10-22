Skip to main content

NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"

NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"

Kyrie Irving is an exceptionally gifted basketball player but to say he lacks some self-awareness might be an understatement. Irving seems like a man who always wants to go against the grain and his willingness to be very open about the things he believes in has led to him becoming one of the most polarizing NBA athletes around.

He has also made life very difficult for everyone in the Nets organization ever since he got there, but it does look like things changed a little bit this time around. Head coach Steve Nash and Kevin Durant were full of praise for the way Kyrie led the team in the preseason and there is some hope that Irving can perhaps stay out of trouble for once.

NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job

Kyrie also made a powerful statement before their opener against the New Orleans Pelicans regarding Brittney Griner, who remains in prison in Russia since February. Irving urged U.S. President Joe Biden to get Griner back home as he asked him to do his job. While he had good intentions here, that lack of self-awareness pops up when he tells someone else to do their job and an NBA fan pointed that out.

"Man who was part time player last season demanding someone else do their job is pretty funny…"

Irving was, of course, a part-time player last season as he couldn't play home games for much of the campaign due to his anti-vaccination stance. The Nets initially didn't play Irving at all, but as injuries mounted, they had to bring him back to the fold and he ended up making his season debut on the 5th of January. A lot of people felt Irving should just take the vaccine but he defiantly stood by his beliefs and it played a role in the Nets' eventual collapse last season. Kyrie wasn't the only one to publically speak about this on his team's opening night, as Stephen Curry also stated during ring night that he hopes that Griner can come back soon, but there isn't an element of irony when Curry says it as opposed to Kyrie.

There was a hope that this season would turn out to be a lot better than last for the Nets despite all the offseason drama, as they did seem to be in a good place heading into the campaign. Things did not get off to the best possible start, however, as they were blown out by the Pelicans but there is still a very long way to go.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"
NBA Media

NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"

By Gautam Varier
herb guards
NBA Media

Herb Jones Shares His List Of Toughest Players To Guard In The NBA: "Luka Is A Tough Guard. Kevin Durant. I'll Also Say Trae Young."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Believes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be Playing With A Chip On Their Shoulders Next Season: "This Is Your Worst Nightmare Happening Here."
NBA Media

Nick Wright Slams Brooklyn Nets, Say They Won't Be Good This Season: "It Is The Same Old Nets. But Now They Have Added Ben Simmons, One Of The Least Reliable Max Players In NBA History."

By Orlando Silva
bayless westbrook
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Believes Darvin Ham Is Afraid Of Russell Westbrook: "He Seems To Be Crumbling At Westbrook's Feet... He's Going To Start Him And He's Going To Finish Him."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says There's A "Genuine Concern" Within Warriors Organization About A Rift Between Draymond Green And His Teammates

By Lee Tran
maurice harkless lakers
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Could Sign Free Agent Maurice Harkless To Improve Wing Depth, Says Shams Charania

By Lee Tran
lebron dray lakers
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023

By Lee Tran
Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Didn't Mind Waiting Until 2nd Quarter To Come Into Lakers-Clippers Game: "I Waited 82 Games Last Year, So I Didn't Think 15 Minutes Would Be That Long."

By Lee Tran
Donovan Mitchell Thought That Training With Bam Adebayo Was A Preparation To Joining Miami Heat
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Thought That Training With Bam Adebayo Was A Preparation To Joining Miami Heat

By Orlando Silva
Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

By Lee Tran
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

By Orlando Silva
De'Aaron Fox Says He Wants To Win In Sacramento: "If I Can Go To A Small Market, And Then Win, Those Are The Types Of Things That I Feel Like Are More Important To Me. It’s Being Able To Bring Winning Back To The City."
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Says He Wants To Win In Sacramento: "If I Can Go To A Small Market, And Then Win, Those Are The Types Of Things That I Feel Like Are More Important To Me. It’s Being Able To Bring Winning Back To The City."

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Urges US President Joe Biden To Release Brittney Griner From Russia: "POTUS, Do Your Job."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Urges US President Joe Biden To Release Brittney Griner From Russia: "POTUS, Do Your Job."

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Hilariously Trolls Bryce James For Joking That He Is Class Of 2030 Before Dunking: "That's How These Kids Be Though... Somebody Cappin'"
NBA Media

Bryce James Caught Liking 'F**k Them Picks' Meme That Shows His Father LeBron James

By Orlando Silva
NBA 2022-23: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Are In 'Delirium Mode' After Victor Wembanyama Scored 37 Points Against Scoot Henderson: "He Is The Future GOAT."
NBA Media

Victor Wembanyama Casually Stepped Over Two Rows Of Floor Seats To Take Pictures With A Group Of Girls

By Orlando Silva