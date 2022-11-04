Skip to main content

Paolo Banchero's Tweet From His Young Days Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors

Paolo Banchero's Tweet From His Young Days Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors

The Orlando Magic got their second win of the 2022-23 NBA season with a huge game against none other than the reigning, defending champions Golden State Warriors. The young Magic team has shown very interesting things during the first weeks of competition, although their record can say other things. 

They have something interesting in their hands, and led by the talented Paolo Banchero, they can make some noise in the future. He was the second-best player on the team scoring-wise, dropping 22 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Only Jalen Suggs scored more points than the 2022 No. 1 overall pick.

This was the sixth defeat the Warriors got this season, worsening their crisis against a team that should have been a lot easier for them. Well, it seemed like Paolo was ready to face the Dubs, and he had extra motivation to beat them. 

Paolo Banchero's Tweet From His Young Days Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors

Just like many of us, Banchero grew up while the Warriors dynasty formed and established in the league. During the mid and late 2010s, everybody wanted to join the Dubs, and Banchero couldn't stand that. An old tweet from 2018 shows how much the player hated the Warriors. 

He reacted to the report of DeMarcus Cousins joining Dubs Nation, using a short but direct phrase to express his disdain for the Warriors. 

"I hate the warriors with a passion bruh," Banchero, who was 16 at the time, tweeted. 

He finally had a chance to go against those Warriors he hated so much, and the good news is that he beat them. So far, Paolo has been the best rookie this season. Benedict Mathurin has shown interesting things too, so this race can be very entertaining for fans.

The Orlando Magic aren't expected to compete for anything this year or the next two or three, but they have a terrific group of players that can do a lot soon. On the other side, the Warriors are struggling to find their best form, and they need to find answers soon if they want to turn things around. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Paolo Banchero's Tweet From His Young Days Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Paolo Banchero's Tweet From His Young Days Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Criticizes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Himself After Embarrassing Loss Against The Magic
NBA Media

Draymond Green Criticizes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Himself After Embarrassing Loss Against The Magic

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The 10 Most Hated Teams In NBA History
NBA

The 10 Most Hated Teams In NBA History

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Utah Jazz: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Anthony Davis Is Questionable
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Utah Jazz: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Anthony Davis Is Questionable

By Aaron Abhishek
The Only NBA Players Who Won 4 Championships, 2 MVP Awards, And 1 Finals MVP Award
NBA

The Only NBA Players Who Won 4 Championships, 2 MVP Awards, And 1 Finals MVP Award

By Kyle Daubs
Chicago Bulls Franchise Awards: Michael Jordan Is The True GOAT
NBA

Chicago Bulls Franchise Awards: Michael Jordan Is The True GOAT

By Kyle Daubs
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jamal Mashburn Shares The Unreal Story Of When Larry Bird Destroyed Rodney Rogers Who Heavily Disrespected Him: "You Ain’t Hit A Jumper Since '84’"
NBA Media

Jamal Mashburn Shares The Unreal Story Of When Larry Bird Destroyed Rodney Rogers Who Heavily Disrespected Him: "You Ain’t Hit A Jumper Since '84’"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Rockets Player Reveals Why James Harden's Houston Rockets Never Won A Championship: “Egos Can Get In The Way Of A Lot."
NBA Media

Former Rockets Player Reveals Why James Harden's Houston Rockets Never Won A Championship: “Egos Can Get In The Way Of A Lot."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Must Avoid Kyrie Irving And Not Sign Him Or Trade For Him, Says NBA Analyst
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Must Avoid Kyrie Irving And Not Sign Him Or Trade For Him, Says NBA Analyst

By Aaron Abhishek
draymodn young players
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Warriors Young Players Have To Get Better After Team Suffers Tough Loss Against Magic

By Lee Tran
Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Promoting Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Making Post With An Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."
NBA Media

LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."

By Aaron Abhishek
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”
NBA Media

Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”

By Aaron Abhishek