Shams Charania’s Take On Michael Jordan’s Alleged Gambling Controversy Shows His Fearless Character

Shams Charania shares how he would have reported Michael Jordan's alleged gambling controversy if he was an NBA Insider at the time.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Credit: Fadeaway World

Shams Charania’s take on Michael Jordan’s NBC premiere got debunked just last month. The NBA Insider made a calculated guess about the Chicago Bulls superstar’s story and contended that it might not be true, but then hours later, a video grab from the incident disproved his analysis.

It was one of those one-off moments where an ace insider like Charania found himself at the wrong end of the story. It can happen in his business often, especially when you’re giving out your opinion on the matter.

When it comes to reporting facts, Charania has carved out his own place in the NBA media space. He’s known to be credible, fast, and well-connected. He recently went on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast and talked about various issues like the trade rumors on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

One that popped out is how he would’ve reacted to information about Jordan’s infamous mid-career retirement in 1993. Charania’s claim that he would’ve dropped any reliable information he had, irrespective of the consequences, showcases how seriously he takes his profession.

Charania: “I just know, if there’s an alternate version of the story, I don’t have that.”

Schulz: “So, David Stern wasn’t trying to impose some punitive measures?”

Charania: “Now listen, if I worked back then, let’s say we flipped the years, I would’ve given you guys the information.”

Schulz: “You would’ve known? And you would’ve dropped it? But you think you would’ve gotten frozen out, like Sports Illustrated?”

Charania: “If I had it confirmed, I would’ve dropped it.” 

Schulz: “But then what if MJ never gave you anything again after that?”

Charania: “I would have to do my job.”

The incident in question is an unverified conspiracy theory that the hosts of the podcast have brought up. After Michael Jordan’s retirement in 1993, Sports Illustrated ran an article titled, ‘Michael Jordan’s 1993 NBA Retirement: Was It a Secret Suspension? Exploring the Conspiracy Theories and Debunking the Myths.’

The article explored how there were payment trails linked to gambling debts that came off as questionable. Jordan had a $57,000 cheque written out to convicted trafficker Slim Bouler that he first said was a repayment of a loan, but later revealed that it was for a gambling debt.

Then-NBA Commissioner David Stern and the league investigated the matter but took no punitive action. Jordan’s gambling habit was well documented, and he never shied away from his adoration for gambling.

Reporters and journalists get iced out by teams and players all the time. It is one of the weapons used by those in power to keep the information as suitable to their cause as possible. Media members, and especially those dealing with scoops, refrain from invading these territories and generally try and follow the company line.

That is the reason Charania’s take that he would not have cared about the repercussions from the athlete should be taken in high regard. He also openly admitted on camera that this is the path he’s going to walk if he encounters such a situation, which could potentially steer away his sources.

He’s taking on all of that risk because he believes in his craft, in his job, and the power that his platform holds. Even if part of it is performative, Charania has still spoken like an old guard of the profession of journalism.

Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Chaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
