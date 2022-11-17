Skip to main content

Warriors Fans Admit They Miss Four Players From The Championship Roster

The Golden State Warriors are having a tough time in the NBA right now, struggling to get things going despite being considered favorites to retain the title. The Dubs couldn't keep the entire team together and decided to let some players go in free agency to favor others. 

This season, the situation doesn't look that promising for the Warriors, who are sitting at 6-9 following a loss to the Phoenix Suns. Stephen Curry dropped 50 on the Suns, but that wasn't enough to beat Devin Booker and co. 

They're currently ranking 12th in the Western Conference, struggling to become that team that looked solid on the court. Steve Kerr has already talked about the possibility of this dynasty coming to an end, perhaps this season or the next one, which must have set the alarms around Dubs Nation. 

After a summer full of changes and a tumultuous start to the season, Warriors fans are now reflecting on the pieces they had last season and couldn't or didn't want to keep on the roster. Basketball Forever shared a graphic showing four of the players the Dubs let go over the summer, and fans reacted to it. 

While some admitted that they do miss Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II, others criticized Juan Toscano Anderson and Damion Lee while dropping Nemanja Bjelica's name in their comments. 

Bruh we missing Otto and gp2 rn 😭

We really need payton and Porter rn 😭

They all doin better tbh

We don’t need lee lmfaooooo😂😂😂😂😂😂

Bjelica should be on here instead of Juan

Only 3 of them lol

NBA teams routinely forget the bench is the most important part of a contending team.

I wish they never had to let them go and just continue to let them grow smh 🤦🏻‍♂️

Starters others than Steph actually need to the step up

Why teams always wanna break the whole team up after a championship? Salary aint shit run the back to back wtf

Otto n Gp2

Screw that! This is rubbish! GSW paid Wiggins and Poole for this very reason that they could support Steph and Klay! Steph has help and a great system - it's just that they're playing poorly and maybe it's fatigue but the chemistry isn't what it was

They really said green gonna be better than ottomatic

The Golden State Warriors are in big trouble now. This situation can easily get out of control if they don't make adjustments. Steve Kerr knows they are in a complex position, and not even Stephen Curry dropping 40 or 50 every night will be enough for them to repeat as champions. 

The Dubs entered this season as serious candidates to win the Larry O'Brien trophy again, but the development of the campaign has damaged the hopes of winning their 5th title in the last 9 years. 

