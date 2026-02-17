NBA Superstars And Celebrities Flaunt Luxury Watches Ranging From $9K To $800K At All-Star Weekend

All-Star Weekend has always been about statement moments. This year at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the statement was not just on the court. It was on the wrist.

From future Hall of Famers to music icons and Hollywood personalities, the watch game stretched from subtle flexes to near-million-dollar masterpieces. Prices ranged from just under $9,000 to a staggering $800,000, turning tunnels and courtside seats into something resembling a high horology showcase.

Leading the charge was LeBron James, who wore a Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra Thin Skeleton, an off-catalogue piece set with rubies and valued at around $155,000. It was technical, rare, and quietly loud at the same time.

That theme continued with Luka Doncic, who arrived in an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Black Ceramic 26585CE, a $450,000 modern grail known for its stealthy finish and complex calendar movement.

If there was a standout sparkle moment, it belonged to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He wore the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Frosted Pink Gold 15412OR, priced around $480,000. The frosted finish caught arena lights with every camera flash, blending fashion-forward flair with elite craftsmanship.

The ceramic Royal Oak theme continued with Kyrie Irving, who stepped out in the Blue Ceramic Perpetual Calendar 26579CE, a half-million-dollar wrist piece that matched his reputation for precision and individuality.

Beyond the players, celebrities brought their own heavy hitters.

2 Chainz sported a Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph 5980/1R-001 valued at $222,000.

Designer Jeff Hamilton wore the Nautilus Annual Calendar 5726/1A-014, priced around $150,000.

Meanwhile, Guy Fieri may have taken the top prize with a white gold Patek Philippe Nautilus 5811/1460G-001 set with diamonds, valued at nearly $800,000.

Hip hop royalty delivered as well. Busta Rhymes rocked a Richard Mille RM 055 Bubba Watson, approximately $350,000, while Fat Joe brought serious color with a rose gold Rolex Daytona Rainbow 116595RBOW, also around $450,000.

The range extended downward, too.

Dwyane Wade opted for a Tiffany and Co. Atlas in stainless steel with diamonds at $9,200.

Spike Lee wore an Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M priced around $8,800.

Queen Latifah kept it classic with a Rolex Submariner Bluesy 126613LB valued at $23,000, while Keegan-Michael Key showed refined taste in an A. Lange and Sohne Saxonia Moon Phase at $28,000.

All-Star Weekend once again proved that basketball culture and luxury culture are inseparable. The stage was global, the lights were bright, and from perpetual calendars to rainbow bezels, the wrists were just as headline-worthy as the highlights.