Bucks Reportedly Asked For Evan Mobley And All Cavaliers Picks For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was arguably the most commonly mentioned name in trade chatter over the last year. Although no trades materialized in the offseason or even before the trade deadline, it is evident that teams remain interested in acquiring the two-time MVP.

Reports have indicated that teams such as the Miami Heat were close to finalizing a trade involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Much like the Heat, NBA insider Jake Fischer recently noted that the Cleveland Cavaliers had also made inquiries about a potential deal. Unfortunately, Milwaukee’s asking price may have been too steep for the Cavs, as Fischer wrote:

“The Cavaliers, league sources say, contacted the Bucks about Giannis before the deadline as well … and were told it would take Evan Mobley and all of Cleveland’s available draft capital to get it done.”

“That’s a trade construction that presumably would have Mobley stans scoffing, but it’s a move that no shortage of rival executives I’ve discussed it with say they would make.”

It goes without saying that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Milwaukee Bucks’ most valuable asset. Along with being a two-time MVP and a 10-time All-Star, Antetokounmpo is nothing short of a hero in Milwaukee, having successfully brought a championship to the city.

While rumors have suggested that the relationship between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ management has been deteriorating, the Bucks have maintained their desire to retain the superstar. By placing an exorbitant asking price on him, it is evident that acquiring him is nearly impossible unless he explicitly demands a trade.

Should The Cavaliers Revisit A Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo?

When healthy, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league. Aside from being a reliable defender, Antetokounmpo is arguably among the most dominant players in the NBA.

Despite being sidelined for extended periods last season, Antetokounmpo posted 27.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 62.4% from the field. Although he has established himself as an elite rebounder and interior presence, his reliability as a playmaker and a three-point shooter is also noteworthy.

All things considered, it would make sense for the Cavaliers to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo. By pairing him with a playmaker like James Harden, the Cavs would boast one of the most potent pick-and-roll duos in the league. But in light of what they may need to sacrifice, this may not be a worthwhile venture.

Next season, Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a cap hit of $58.4 million. Given that he will also be eligible for an extension, the Cavs would find themselves in salary cap hell if they were to acquire him.

In addition to this, Cleveland would still have to part with Evan Mobley ($50.1 million), some salary fillers, and draft capital. With an older roster and a quickly closing title window, Cleveland may face even more pressure to win than before, which could potentially backfire on them.

The notion of landing Antetokounmpo would be promising for any team. But in the grand scheme of things, his recurring injury issues, massive cap hit, and the Bucks’ unrealistic asking price may dissuade many teams from making an offer.

Thus, contrary to popular belief, the current scenario suggests that Antetokounmpo will remain with the Bucks for the foreseeable future. With the ownership aiming to gain clarity on his future before the NBA Draft, there should be a conclusive update regarding his availability in the trade market soon.