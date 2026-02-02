NBA Insider Delivers Harsh Reality Check About Lakers’ Potential Trades At Deadline

The Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline is nearly upon us, and we have finally started to see some activity on the market. There will be more trades to come, but it doesn’t look like the Los Angeles Lakers will be making much of a splash. Lakers insider Jovan Buha spoke on what to expect from the team on his latest YouTube livestream.

“I still think the Lakers are going to do something,” Buha said. “I just think it’s probably going to be something small that disappoints people. Or maybe something people talk themselves into, but in reality is going to just be a small move that doesn’t really move the needle.”

That’s not what Lakers fans would want to hear, as this is not a team that’s good enough to win a championship. They’re currently sixth in the West with a 29-19 record and are very much a tier below the serious title contenders.

The Lakers had been linked to six players previously, and two of them have now been traded. The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Keon Ellis, while the Sacramento Kings landed De’Andre Hunter in a three-team deal that also involved the Chicago Bulls.

Of those six, Buha had named Ellis and Hunter as the realistic targets. They’re both off the table now, and you wonder what direction the Lakers go in. We have put together the top five trade deadline targets for them after missing out on these two.

If the Lakers don’t make any of those moves or any other significant ones, then we can pretty much write off this season as well. The Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated them in five games in the first round of the 2025 playoffs, and another early exit would be on the cards in 2026.

Now, inactivity or a smaller move at the deadline could, of course, work out in the long run. It has been clear for some time now that the Lakers do not want to take on players on long-term contracts. They want to have enough cap space this summer to potentially land a key piece in free agency.

The Lakers would also have three tradeable first-round picks in the offseason if they stand pat at the deadline. As of now, they can trade either their 2031 or 2032 first-round pick. If they don’t part with either, then they’ll be able to trade their 2026, 2031, and 2033 first-round picks in the summer. A package with three first-rounders might be enough to land a star.

If the Lakers sign a big free agent or trade for a star, then they’d be forgiven for only making a small move, if any, at this deadline. If they don’t, though, there will be even more pressure on that front office headlined by GM Rob Pelinka.

The Lakers have a new majority owner in Mark Walter, and we often see significant changes being made when there is a change at the top. Pelinka might find himself on the hot seat if this roster isn’t looking a lot better at the start of next season.