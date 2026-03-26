Moussa Diabate Trolls LaMelo Ball About His Accident, Says He Would Never Get In His Car

Moussa Diabate, LaMelo Ball's teammate on the Hornets, pokes fun at the former All-Star and jokes that he would never get in his car.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Moussa Diabate Trolls LaMelo Ball About His Accident, Says He Would Never Get In His Car
Credits: Imagn Images

It has barely been six weeks since LaMelo Ball got into a car accident in Charlotte. Yet, his teammates have already begun joking about what could have been a traumatic incident.

Moussa Diabate, Ball’s teammate on the Hornets, appeared for an interview with NBA insider Zach Lowe, where he poked fun at his teammate about his driving skills.

“Hell nah, never will,” said Diabate when Lowe asked him whether he had ever been in a car driven by LaMelo Ball.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t know. He had that one incident that happened, but yeah, nah, I haven’t,” Diabate further added as Lowe erupted into laughter.

In the third week of February, Ball was involved in a car accident that led to one of his cars losing its tires. But thankfully, nothing happened to either driver as they apparently walked away unscathed after the incident.

 

Ball seemed a bit frustrated in a follow-up interview with the media’s incessant questions, but the team was overall not seeing it as a distraction.

NBA fans saw this take on social media and asked Diabate not to joke about a serious matter like car accidents.

“Dawg, this will be a horrible video if the wrong thing happens.”

“It’ll be funny until he kills somebody.”

“That response was way too quick. 😂😂😂”

“Moussa didn’t even hesitate; that’s a man who values his life. 😂”

“Yeah, it’s all jokes until something serious happens in their life.”

“Moussa Diabate is not taking any chances! LaMelo Ball behind the wheel sounds like a wild ride, and honestly… can you blame him? That’s one trip you might never forget.”

Subsequently, after Charlotte’s citizens criticized him, LaMelo Ball was seen driving much more carefully on the roads. Contrary to the word among fans that Ball is a reckless driver.

 

It seems like the former All-Star is trying to rectify his image among the community. Furthermore, the Hornets have been 13-5 since the incident, and Ball’s form has improved.

In the first 45 games he played this season, he averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.1% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc. The Hornets had a 23-22 record at that time.

In the last 18 games, he has averaged 20.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.9 rebounds while going 42.3% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point line. Clearly, his offensive production has also improved.

One can argue that Ball’s incident may have made him a lot more serious about winning.

Nonetheless, it is unclear if Ball is comfortable with his teammates joking about his involvement in the car accident just yet. But knowing his personality, he probably is fine with his teammates joking about it.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Mar 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images LaMelo Ball Responds To Hornets’ 5-Game Win Streak
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