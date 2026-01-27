JJ Redick Highlights Luka Doncic’s ‘Frustrating’ Trait That Also Boosts Lakers’ Performance

The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the fourth game of their road trip behind a masterful performance by Luka Doncic. With a 46-point outburst to lead the Lakers’ scoring charge, the Purple and Gold notched a 129-118 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Luka Doncic’s display was truly dominant, as the superstar ran the Lakers’ offense to perfection. While impressive, JJ Redick noted how Doncic needs that creative liberty while making plays, despite how frustrating it can be at times.

“It’s similar to heat checks,” Redick shared. “He’s an engine that’s fully on, he likes to create out there, and that’s part of what makes him a great player… Not to say it doesn’t test your patience at times. But you have to be willing to live with some of the stuff that he tries, because more often than not, you’re going to get a great result.”

“He had some great passes, he made some amazing shots, but there is that creative element that he needs to thrive, and you’ve got to allow that.”

Luka Doncic put on a show against the Bulls on Monday night, breaking out some flashy passes to get the Lakers’ offense going. With 11 assists for the game, the Lakers guard made some risky plays that eventually paid off.

Doncic very evidently responded to JJ Redick’s comments about him not trusting the pass enough in this game. During his post-game media availability, the superstar even added that Redick would be annoyed that he attempted 25 shots.

“I think I was just being aggressive, see what the defense gives you. I said, probably JJ’s going to be mad I took 25 shots. He’ll tell me to pass more,” he joked.

“I’m kidding, but other than that, as I said, Rui was awesome; the whole bench was awesome,” Doncic continued. “They helped us a lot today. They lifted us up in the second quarter and the third when we were going down. So, props to them.”

Doncic’s performance wasn’t the only highlight for the Lakers on Monday night. While LeBron James contributed with a noteworthy 24 points, five rebounds, and three assists, as Doncic mentioned, it was the Lakers’ bench, specifically Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes, that also shone.

Hachimura (23 PTS, 9-11 FG, 4-5 3PT) seems to have found his groove as the first option off the bench. Meanwhile, Hayes (8 PTS, 4 REB, 2 BLK) continues to highlight his value as a key player in the Lakers’ rotation.

This win against the Bulls sees the Lakers’ record improve to 28-17. Although they remain half a game behind the Houston Rockets, posting a 3-1 record in the first half of the road trip bodes well for the team’s future. With an upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, the momentum seems to be on L.A.’s side.