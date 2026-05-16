Myles Turner Compares NBA Referees To Police In Explosive Rant

Myles Turner has sparked major controversy across the NBA after comparing league referees to police officers during an explosive rant on the ‘Game Recognize Game’ podcast.

Turner did not hold back while discussing how NBA officials protect each other during games, especially when players challenge calls or confront younger referees.

“The refs are like the police. If you f**k with one of them, you f**k with all of them, you know? And it’s like they band together, and it’s like, ‘Nah, he’s not getting no calls.’ And I’ve seen it actually happen, bro. It’s crazy. And one thing you’ll see, too, is like the rookie refs, or the younger refs, the veteran refs really look out for them. So if you go after a rookie ref, or cuss them out or the female refs as well, like on our side, if you go after the female refs, the veteran refs will come in and step in, and basically f**k you out of the game.”

The comments instantly went viral because officiating has become one of the biggest storylines of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Players, coaches, and fans across the league have repeatedly complained about inconsistent whistles, foul disparities, and physical playoff basketball.

According to reports, referees are calling roughly 11% more fouls during the playoffs compared to the regular season, one of the biggest postseason increases in decades.

That frustration has exploded publicly multiple times already this postseason.

Austin Reaves and several Los Angeles Lakers players confronted referees at midcourt after a controversial loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Victor Wembanyama was ejected after elbowing Naz Reid during the San Antonio Spurs playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, coaches like J.B. Bickerstaff and Kenny Atkinson openly criticized officiating and free-throw disparities during their playoff matchups.

The NBA and the NBPA are also facing increasing pressure regarding referee accountability.

Recently, the National Basketball Players Association released its annual referee rankings. Officials like Zach Zarba and Bill Kennedy landed in Tier 1 among players, while veteran referee Scott Foster remained one of the most polarizing names in the league despite still grading into Tier 2.

The NBPA also argued that only referees ranked in the top two tiers should officiate playoff games, with Tier 1 officials working the NBA Finals. Grant Williams, who serves as NBPA first vice president, said the best referees are the ones who communicate honestly with players and admit mistakes when necessary.

Turner’s comments now add even more fuel to that growing debate.

While many fans agreed with his frustration, others criticized the comparison itself as excessive and inflammatory. Either way, the comments reveal how tense the relationship between players and referees has become during one of the most physical playoff environments the league has seen in years.

Whether the NBA responds publicly or not, Turner’s comments have already become one of the most talked-about referee criticisms of the entire postseason.