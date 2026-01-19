Tyrese Maxey Reacts To Being Named An All-Star Starter; First 76ers Guard Since Allen Iverson

Tyrese Maxey has been one of the NBA’s most exciting players to watch this season. Having taken the next step in his development as a franchise player, Maxey earned his first All-Star selection as a starter.

This is quite an accomplishment for the young guard, who becomes the first 76ers guard since Allen Iverson in 2010 to be selected as a starter in the All-Star game. When asked about what being selected meant to him after Philadelphia’s 113-104 win over the Pacers, Maxey responded:

“It meant a lot. I appreciate the media, players, all that goes into it, and it means that we’re winning games and we’re trending in the right direction.”

“It’s just love, and I appreciate that,” he continued. “I just try to go out here every single night and try to win games. I put in a lot of work in the summertime when nobody’s really watching. Hopefully, it shows when the lights are brightest.”

Although Ben Simmons earned three All-Star nods during his tenure, he wasn’t selected as a starter. In this regard, Maxey being named an All-Star starter is quite significant, primarily because it has been 16 years since a 76ers player earned such an honor.

Given that Iverson was 34 at the time, averaging 13.8 points and 4.0 assists per game, it is safe to say that popularity helped him earn a spot. However, Maxey, at 25, is averaging 30.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, making noise as one of the best players in the East.

With the second All-Star selection of his career and his notable rise in popularity, Tyrese Maxey could be on the path to becoming a perennial All-Star in the NBA.

Tyrese Maxey Is The Future Of The 76ers

In light of Joel Embiid‘s inconsistent availability, Tyrese Maxey grasped the opportunity to assume the role as the face of the 76ers franchise. Given the team’s relative success this season, boasting a 22-18 record (5th in the East), it is apparent that the team has responded well to the change in leadership.

“I appreciate them,” Maxey shared while speaking about his teammates. “They come to work every single day, and they believe in me. For them to believe in me to be their leader and kind of like the head of the snake, I’m appreciative of it.”

Tyrese Maxey’s development has marked the beginning of a new era in Philadelphia, and with the arrival of rookie guard VJ Edgecombe this season, the 76ers already have their star pair of the future.

Although recent footage hinted at some tension between the two, new updates cleared things up. Following the game against the Pacers, a hilarious exchange during Maxey’s sideline interview even highlighted the duo’s camaraderie.

All things considered, the 76ers have been quite impressive this season. While primarily led by its young core, Philadelphia also benefits from the contributions of its veteran stars.

Currently, the franchise is poised to secure a playoff berth. With all the tools to be a competitive team in the East, and a healthy roster in place, it will be intriguing to see how Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers navigate the remainder of the season.