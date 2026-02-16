Devin Booker Takes Cheeky Dig At Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Bad Bunny

Devin Booker did not need a long explanation to set social media buzzing at All-Star Weekend. One short answer was enough.

When asked about Bad Bunny’s halftime show at the Super Bowl, Booker shrugged it off with a smirk and said:

“I’m Mexican, I didn’t watch to be completely honest.”

The comment was brief, but the internet immediately read between the lines. Bad Bunny, of course, is currently dating Kendall Jenner, Booker’s ex-girlfriend. And Booker’s tone made it clear he was not exactly tuned in.

The Phoenix Suns star has mostly avoided public commentary about Jenner since their split, but moments like this show he is not above a little playful shade. The relationship between Booker and Jenner began in 2020 and played out very publicly before ending for good in late 2022. Since then, Jenner has been linked to Bad Bunny, one of the biggest global music stars in the world.

Booker, meanwhile, has moved differently. He has stayed relatively quiet about his personal life and focused on basketball. That is why even a lighthearted comment like this one becomes headline material. It is rare for him to acknowledge anything tied to that chapter of his life, even indirectly.

The history between Booker and the Kardashian-Jenner spotlight has followed him for years. Earlier this month, he went viral after posting ‘Broke the kurse’ following a successful $1 million Super Bowl bet. Many fans interpreted that as a cheeky reference to the long-running ‘Kardashian curse’ narrative, which Jenner herself leaned into in a recent sports betting advertisement.

So when Booker brushed off Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at All-Star Weekend, it felt like another subtle jab. Not aggressive or bitter. Just dismissive in a way that felt intentional.

There is also context to Booker’s remark. Bad Bunny has previously referenced Phoenix in his music, with some fans interpreting a lyric as a shot at Booker. Whether that was intentional or not, it added fuel to an already layered storyline. Booker’s response this weekend suggested he is not losing sleep over any of it.

On the court, Booker remains one of the league’s elite guards and one of the faces of the Suns franchise. Off the court, he has clearly learned how to navigate fame without letting it define him. If anything, he appears more amused than bothered by the narratives that continue to connect him to Jenner.

All-Star Weekend is usually about basketball, but side stories always find their way into the spotlight. Booker’s quick, deadpan response ensured this one would trend for a few days.