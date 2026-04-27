Michael Rubin Shares Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion, Donovan Mitchell And Coco Jones Met At White Party

Michael Rubin has turned a simple summer idea into one of the most influential networking events in sports and entertainment, and his now-famous White Party in the Hamptons continues to shape relationships that extend far beyond a single night.

Speaking on the Burnouts podcast, Rubin explained how the event started casually in 2020 after buying a home in the Hamptons, with no grand vision beyond hosting a tight, high-level gathering where influential people could connect in a relaxed setting.

“I bought a house in the Hamptons in 2020, and my buddy was like, we should do a fun party in the summertime. I was like, yeah, let’s do it. I don’t know how it got named the white party. I think it was just summertime, so we went with white. We started calling people and saying we’re doing this party, we’re going to keep it super tight.”

“Everyone who comes knows they’re going to meet people who are good for them in business. The amount of business that has come out of that party, the amount of deals, even marriages, we’ve had multiple marriages. Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson met there. They’re not married, but they met there. Coco and Donovan Mitchell met there. Mo Bamba and his wife met there.”

One of the most talked-about connections to come out of the event involved Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion, who first met at the White Party before their relationship became one of the most visible crossovers between the NBA and music culture.

Their relationship initially drew strong public interest, with both embracing the spotlight and appearing together at events while sharing glimpses of their time together, yet recent developments have shifted the narrative, as Megan publicly accused Thompson of infidelity and confirmed their breakup in a direct statement, emphasizing that trust and respect were non-negotiable values in her decision to move on.

The contrast between how their relationship started and how it ended highlights both the visibility and the pressure that come with high-profile pairings formed in spaces like Rubin’s event.

Another successful connection from the White Party involves Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones, who also met at the gathering and have built a far more stable and lasting relationship, culminating in an engagement that has been publicly celebrated.

Mitchell has spoken openly about the impact Jones has had on his life, stating that his goal is to spend the rest of his life with her, and their relationship has become an example of how these interactions can lead to meaningful, long-term partnerships rather than short-lived headlines.

Beyond relationships, Rubin emphasized the business side of the event, noting that numerous deals and collaborations have originated from conversations that began at the party, which adds another layer of importance to what might otherwise be seen as a celebrity gathering. The structure is intentional, the guest list is selective, and the outcomes reflect that level of planning.

The White Party stands as a unique intersection of sports, music, and business, where introductions turn into opportunities and casual conversations can shape careers and personal lives. The stories of Thompson and Megan, Mitchell and Jones, and Bamba and his wife show the range of outcomes, from high-profile breakups to long-term commitments, all tracing back to one summer gathering that continues to grow in influence each year.