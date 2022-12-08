Skip to main content

Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. 

Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.

Well, as it turns out, the British singer composer and the worldwide famous supermodel have hopped on the trend and have become a couple once again. The rumors originally started after Kendall was seen at Harry’s concert in Los Angeles. (h/t Music Mundial)

Style and Jenner dated in 2016 before Jenner embarked on her long-term relationship with Booker. With recent rumors surfacing of Chris Paul being improper with Kim Kardashian, it seems the NBA chapter of the household is ending.

Devin Booker Faltering In The 2022-23 Campaign?

Devin Booker started the season with an absolute tear, leading the suns to various victories with his incredible scoring ability in the absence of Chris Paul. The Suns became the top seed in the West before an extremely rough 2-game stretch for Booker. 

The first came against the Dallas Mavericks, as Booker was held to a pathetic 11 points after averaging 36 over the week before. In a top-of-the-table clash with the Boston Celtics, the Suns were absolutely blown out with Booker scoring just 17 points. While this has knocked him out of the MVP race, the Suns have enough time to prove that they truly are the best team in the Western Conference. 

