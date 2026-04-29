Shawn Marion And Robert Horry Select Their NBA GOAT

The GOAT debate is arguably one of the most complicated and convoluted ones in basketball circles. Given how subjective the topic is, along with the influence of personal bias, players such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and many others are routinely pitted against one another.

While there is no conclusive answer on the GOAT debate yet, many continue to share their opinions, offering new perspectives in favor of their picks. On that note, at Celebrity Sweat’s “Celebrity Slam Jam” event, Instagram content creator “The Schmo” spoke to several athletes and personalities to gain more insight on the topic.

Shawn Marion: “MJ… Self-explanatory.”

Henry Cejudo: “MJ. Man, his attitude. To me, it’s either MJ or Kobe because I’m more of the Kobe era. I love Kobe, but man, I watched “The Last Dance” and saw how he was. You can’t get mad at that.”

Robert Horry: “I would have to go with Michael Jordan. That’s my era. I played against him. Even though I played against LeBron, I played with Kobe. There’s a lot of great guys out there that sometimes I don’t want to say who the GOAT is. Go back, I can say Kareem is the GOAT. I can say Larry Bird is the GOAT. I can say Olajuwon is the GOAT. But if you make me pick one, I’m going with MJ.”

Roscoe Dash: “MJ.”

Alan Palesano: “Kobe Bryant.”

Gable Steveson: “LeBron James.”

Hannah White: “Caitlin Clark.”

Jordan Lawley: “MJ. Easy.”

Brian Urlacher: “MJ. It’s not even a question… I mean, Kobe’s up there as well. But Michael’s by far in a way the No. 1 of all time.”

When asked why the younger generation rates LeBron James ahead of Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate, Urlacher added:

“Because they’ve been raised in the LeBron era. They saw LeBron play. They never saw Michael play. It’s not even close.”

In totality, with six votes, Michael Jordan won by a resounding margin. Although players such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and even a rising star like Caitlin Clark received a shout, it is apparent that the consensus favors Jordan as the GOAT.

Still, it is understandable why a difference of opinion exists on this topic.

Robert Horry‘s detailed response highlighted how the debate is truly about personal opinion and perspective. Considering how dominant players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Larry Bird were in their eras, every player has a valid case for being considered the greatest.

In Michael Jordan’s case, the benefit lay in the way his lasting impact continued even after retirement. Having been raised to mythical proportions by his contemporaries, Jordan’s reputation continues to drive the narrative, with those who have witnessed him play evangelizing his greatness.

For all intents and purposes, Jordan’s case to be considered the GOAT is probably among the strongest ever. But considering that the NBA legend himself has rejected the GOAT debate, embracing an alternate approach toward the conversation may prove worthwhile.