Warriors’ Path To Walker Kessler: Two Trade Scenarios

With the offseason officially underway, trade rumors are on the rise again. While most of the chatter has revolved around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Utah Jazz‘s Walker Kessler has also generated some attention lately.

As a restricted free agent, it was widely expected that any attempt made to sign Walker Kessler this summer would be futile. Given the Jazz’s intentions to retain him, pairing him with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen in the frontcourt, teams were further dissuaded from pursuing him.

However, according to the latest buzz, there appears to be trouble in Utah, as Kessler is reportedly growing frustrated with the Jazz front office and how they have handled free agency. With a recent report also indicating that the center’s camp rejected a five-year, $140 million extension with the Jazz, there is every reason to believe that the 24-year-old is facilitating his exit from Utah.

Needless to say, this is fantastic news for anyone but the Jazz. However, with several franchises lining up to sign Walker Kessler, there may be some stiff competition, too.

At the current juncture, teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Knicks, and the Toronto Raptors have been identified as potential suitors. However, given their need for a reliable big man with defensive upside, there may be some merit for the Golden State Warriors to throw their hat in the ring, too.

Considering that Kessler has rejected an offer that would earn roughly $28 million annually, it can only be assumed that he desires more. Realistically, the Warriors don’t have the cap space to offer Kessler enough money to pry him away from Utah’s grasp.

However, if the Jazz were to agree to a sign-and-trade, potentially offering him an extension worth $30 million annually, there may be two trade scenarios worth exploring.

The Warriors Build A Trade Around Kristaps Porzingis

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Walker Kessler

Utah Jazz Receive: Kristaps Porzingis (sign-and-trade), Moses Moody, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

The Warriors may struggle to match Walker Kessler’s incoming cap hit without necessarily giving up several assets. Hence, in this scenario, we will look at re-signing Kristaps Porzingis to a short-term contract worth $20 million, packaging him with Moses Moody ($12.5 million) and a first-round pick.

For the Warriors, acquiring a player like Walker Kessler seems to be an ideal approach. Although they have been building their frontcourt with floor-spacing big men, it only makes sense that they bring in a big man who is a proper inside threat.

Walker Kessler is an elite rebounding center and a reliable interior defender. With his length and size, the Warriors can establish a solid presence down low and bolster their defense. Now, Kessler may not be the most gifted offensive player. However, his averages of 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game may be worth investing in.

On paper, this trade works out quite well for the Jazz.

Kristaps Porzingis has already asserted himself as an elite floor-spacing center with shot-blocking upside. Given his averages of 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game on 44.6% shooting from the field and 33.8% shooting from three-point range last season, he also proved himself as a reliable scoring option.

Meanwhile, Moses Moody showed tremendous promise as a budding two-way threat. At only 24, Moody’s ceiling as a rotation piece is noteworthy. After earning a larger role in the rotation last season, posting 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, he may be worth developing alongside the Jazz’s other young players.

With two first-round picks added to the package, the Jazz may see the appeal in doing this trade. However, the downsides are equally significant.

Given Porzingis’ recurring injuries and inconsistent availability, absorbing his contract could prove risky. Additionally, with Moody suffering from a major knee injury, acquiring him may not yield returns for an extended period.

The Dubs Part With Promising Assets For Walker Kessler

Golden State Warriors Receive: Walker Kessler

Utah Jazz Receive: Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Gui Santos, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2030 second-round pick

In this trade scenario, the Warriors send less from a salary perspective. Along with Moody’s $12.5 million, the Warriors’ package includes Brandin Podziemski ($5.6 million) and Gui Santos ($4.6 million). With a total of $20.2 million in incoming salaries, the Jazz shed roughly $9.8 million in salary with this deal while also acquiring considerable draft assets. However, there is still more merit to this approach.

Although the impact isn’t as high on paper, both Podziemski and Santos have shown more upside than Porzingis by simply being available.

Brandin Podziemski was one of the most durable athletes in the league last season (82 appearances). Along with his reliable presence, Podziemski also served as a solid rotation piece, posting 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range.

Although his overall ceiling is limited, Podziemski has displayed immense character. For a young team like the Jazz, such a trait could prove worthwhile.

Like Podziemski, Gui Santos (68 appearances) also showcased his abilities as a hardworking forward. Although his skill set is limited, his effort and tenacity made him a valuable asset for Golden State during difficult times. With averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game, he could boost Utah’s overall bench strength.

Should The Warriors Trade For Walker Kessler?

In theory, acquiring Walker Kessler would help Golden State bolster its frontcourt, especially if it can also find a way to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis to a team-friendly deal. However, considering his age and injury history, Golden State also has good reason to be hesitant.

Last season, after just five appearances, Walker Kessler had to undergo a season-ending shoulder surgery. Although he is likely to make a full recovery, paying upwards of $30 million a year for a player who has missed almost an entire season’s worth of action may not seem worth it.

The Warriors are currently in an awkward position as a franchise. There is an expectation for the team to make the most of Stephen Curry‘s final years, but the Dubs have shown no inclination to actually build a roster capable of competing for titles.

Acquiring Walker Kessler, while promising, may not necessarily move the needle for Golden State. However, if signing Kessler were part of a bigger play, potentially involving bringing LeBron James on board along with some other key role players, then it may be worth pursuing.