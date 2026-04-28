Leaked Audio Captures Jaden McDaniels Calling Nikola Jokic B-Word During Nuggets-Wolves Fight

The first-round playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets has taken a dramatic turn, with leaked audio from Game 4 revealing exactly what was said during the heated altercation between Jaden McDaniels and Nikola Jokic. The clip, which surfaced shortly after the game, captures McDaniels calling Jokic a b-word during their on-court confrontation, confirming the intensity of a moment that had already escalated into a full team scuffle.

The incident occurred in the final seconds of Minnesota’s 112-96 win, when McDaniels chose to drive to the basket and score with just over a second remaining instead of dribbling out the clock.

The exchange was direct. Jokic asked, “Why did you do that?” after McDaniels scored in the final seconds instead of running out the clock.

McDaniels fired back, “You a b***h… It’s the playoffs.”

That single moment summed up the tone of this series. This is no longer about execution or adjustments; this was personal.

The situation escalated fast. Naz Reid jumped in, telling Jokic to “shut your a** up.”

Ayo Dosunmu backed his teammate with, “You know I ride with you, boy.”

What Jaden McDaniels Really Said To Nikola Jokic👀: Jokic: “Why did you do that?” McDaniels: “You a b*tch, it’s the playoffs!” Naz Reid & Ayo Dosunmu also got involved: Reid: “Shut your a** up” Ayo: “You know I ride with you, boy!” pic.twitter.com/6B2kdUvYN9 — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) April 27, 2026

Within seconds, players from both sides flooded the court. Julius Randle, Bruce Brown, and multiple staff members got involved as the situation turned into a full team scuffle. Ejections followed, but the damage was already done.

The altercation did not emerge in isolation but rather served as the culmination of growing tension throughout the series. McDaniels had already made headlines after Game 2 by publicly criticizing Jokic, along with Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, labeling them as ‘bad defenders.’

While those comments were initially brushed aside, Jokic’s reaction in Game 4 suggested that they had resonated internally and contributed to the emotional buildup.

From a performance standpoint, Jokic’s frustration has coincided with an uncharacteristically inconsistent series. In Game 4, he recorded 24 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists but struggled with efficiency, shooting 8-of-22 from the field and failing to convert a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Across the series, his shooting percentages have dipped significantly, reflecting the defensive pressure applied by Minnesota and the broader disruption to Denver’s offensive rhythm.

For the Timberwolves, the moment reinforced a broader identity shift within the series. Despite missing key contributors such as Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo due to injury, Minnesota has maintained control through physicality, energy, and a willingness to challenge Denver both mentally and tactically. McDaniels, in particular, has embraced a confrontational role, using both his play and his words to unsettle the defending champions.

Game 5 added another layer to the narrative, as Jokic responded with a strong all-around performance with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists to help Denver extend the series to Game 6, while also displaying moments of gamesmanship that appeared to reference the earlier incident.

But the underlying tension remains, with crowd reactions, on-court interactions, and player comments continuing to reflect the lingering effects of the Game 4 confrontation. The leaked audio has now provided clarity on what was said, but more importantly, it has underscored the emotional stakes of a series that has moved beyond standard playoff intensity.

With Minnesota still holding the advantage, leading 3-2, but dealing with significant injuries, and Denver attempting to regain composure while fighting elimination, the focus now shifts to whether either side can channel that emotion into controlled execution rather than further escalation.