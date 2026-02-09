Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Warriors host the Grizzlies at Chase Center on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 10:00 PM ET.

The Warriors are 28-25 (8th in the West). The Grizzlies are 20-31 (11th in the West).

These two have already played once this season, and the Warriors won 131-118, so they’re up 1-0 in the season series.

The Warriors are playing without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, who is done for the season with an ACL tear.

For the Warriors, the two guys you’re looking at as the night-to-night offense are Brandin Podziemski (11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists) and Moses Moody (11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists). That’s where the creation and shot volume have to come from with Curry out.

For the Grizzlies, the headline is the teardown plus injuries. Jaren Jackson Jr. was moved to the Jazz in the deadline deal, and Ja Morant is out tonight, so the offense has to be more “committee” than star-driven.

Cam Spencer (12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists) is the organizer piece they’ve leaned on, and Cedric Coward (13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists) is the extra on-ball burst they badly need for scoring punch.

Last note before we get into it: the Warriors did bring in Kristaps Porzingis at the deadline, but he’s out tonight, so the “new big” part of the reset won’t show up yet.

Injury Report

Warriors

Jimmy Butler III: Out (right ACL tear)

Stephen Curry: Out (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (left Achilles tendon injury management)

Seth Curry: Out (left sciatic nerve irritation)

LJ Cryer: Out (left hamstring injury management)

Grizzlies

Ja Morant: Out (left elbow UCL sprain)

Santi Aldama: Out (right knee injury management)

Zach Edey: Out (left ankle stress reaction)

Brandon Clarke: Out (right calf strain)

Walter Clayton Jr.: Questionable (right calf contusion)

Why The Warriors Have The Advantage

This is a math game, and it’s the one thing the Warriors can still bank on, even with the injuries. They lead the NBA in three-point attempts at 45.3 per game. If you’re going to survive without your two biggest shot-creators, you need a volume identity, and that’s the cleanest one.

They also create chaos defensively. The Warriors are at 10.0 steals per game, which is exactly how you steal “free” points in a night where half-court scoring is going to be a grind.

And the Grizzlies defense is not the kind that scares you from taking 40-plus threes. Their defensive rating sits in the mid-114s range this season, which is basically “we’ll trade buckets,” and the Warriors can live with that at home.

Why The Grizzlies Have The Advantage

The first edge is purely possession-based: the Grizzlies rebound at 45.5 per game compared to the Warriors at 42.6. That’s extra shots, extra kickout threes, and the easiest way to keep pace if your creation is shaky.

Second, their offense is more functional than people assume for a team missing stars. They’re still at 115.3 points per game and 28.7 assists per game. If the team remains steady, they can generate clean looks without forcing hero ball.

Third, the deadline context matters. Trading Jaren Jackson Jr. is a giant “we’re resetting the timeline” move. That usually comes with one thing that can be annoying in a single game: role guys playing looser because the hierarchy is flatter. You get random heater nights when the pecking order disappears.

X-Factors

Draymond Green is the game-shaper. He’s at 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists on 41.0% from the field, and his value tonight is basically two things: winning the organization battle on defense (calls, switches, coverages), then turning stops into quick offense so the Warriors don’t have to grind half-court possessions without their stars.

Gary Payton II is the Warriors’ swing defender. He’s at 5.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists on 55.0% from the field, and the whole point is events: one steal, one deflection that becomes a runout, one extra possession that turns into a corner three. In a stripped-down offense, 8 “free” points are a real win condition.

For the Grizzlies, Taylor Hendricks is the wild card from the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade tree. His season line is 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.7 assists on 44.4% from the field, so it’s not about volume; it’s about whether he can give them credible two-way minutes as a stretch forward without breaking their spacing or getting hunted defensively.

And if Walter Clayton Jr. plays through the calf, his on-ball juice matters. He’s at 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists on 40.0% from the field, and the Grizzlies need him to keep possessions functional: get them into sets, touch the paint a couple times, and stop the offense from devolving into pure bailout shots.

Prediction

I’m taking the Warriors, mostly because the shooting volume edge is extreme, and the Grizzlies are walking in after a true teardown move while missing Morant. If the Warriors get up 12-plus on the three-point math, the Grizzlies don’t have the clean late-game creator to erase it.

Prediction: Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101