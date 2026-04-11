Lakers Coach JJ Redick Addresses Harsh Comments About Rui Hachimura And Jarred Vanderbilt

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has addressed the fallout from his recent spats with forwards Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick watches game action against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a 101-73 win over the Phoenix Suns in their best defensive performance all season on Friday night. The team played the kind of perfect defense coach JJ Redick has been expecting for months, as there were no courtside confrontations or arguments over the effort the players were putting in.

This was the Lakers’ second win after a 123-87 loss to the OKC Thunder, where coach Redick had rough moments with two core players. He subbed Rui Hachimura out unnecessarily in the first quarter of the game due to Hachimura not executing the way he was asked to, and then he had a much more aggressive spat with Jarred Vanderbilt in the second quarter, benching the forward for the rest of the game.

Redick also had strong words about those incidents with Hachimura and Vanderbilt after the game. While the team has clearly moved on from those incidents, given the two wins they just picked up, Redick cleared the air to Lakers reporters in a media scrum after their win over Phoenix.

“I went to the facility (Friday morning) to meet with Vando and talked to him. I spent time with Rui when we got to San Francisco, he came up to my room.”

Redick’s coaching style is quite brash. We’ve seen him get into courtside spats with stars like Luka Doncic as well, so it’s clear Redick doesn’t really care how high-profile the player he’s criticizing is. If you make a mistake, Redick will call it out as aggressively as possible.

Hachimura put up 12.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in the two games since Redick’s actions and comments in the OKC loss. Redick had criticized him publicly for ‘not doing his job’ in the loss to the Thunder.

“I just called the early timeout because Rui didn’t do his job, and so took him out of the game. We’ve got to find nine guys that are all-in on us fighting… whatever you’ve got to do to go out and fight and be all in on the team. We’ll find the nine guys. It’s a great opportunity for us over the next three games to find those guys.”

Vanderbilt has averaged 4.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists since the incident. Redick had clarified after the incident with Vanderbilt that it was nothing personal, but just a moment in the heat of the game from a coach who’s trying to help an undermanned roster win against the best team in the NBA.

“Just a confluence of things. Again, it’s nothing personal with him. Normal stuff from my end. I think for all of us, being undermanned, we’ve got to scrap and claw, we’ve got to all be on the same page, we got to be great teammates, we got to all play hard. Called a timeout to get him out of the game, and he reacted. But again, normal interaction for me.”

The Lakers will be hoping that Vanderbilt and Hachimura come into their final game of the season against the Utah Jazz on Sunday with full motivation to secure a win and potentially take the No. 3 seed in the West.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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