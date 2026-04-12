LeBron James Has More Assists Than Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Combined In 12 Fewer Seasons

LeBron James has added another historic milestone to his resume, and this one highlights a part of his game that often gets overlooked when compared to legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

LeBron has officially crossed 12,000 career assists, becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to reach that mark. He currently sits fourth all-time with 12,010 assists, trailing only John Stockton with 15,806, Chris Paul with 12,552, and Jason Kidd with 12,091.

That alone puts him in elite company. The real shock comes when you compare him to two of the greatest scorers ever. Jordan finished his career with 5,633 assists in 15 seasons, which ranks 53rd all-time. Bryant recorded 6,306 assists over 20 seasons, ranking 36th all-time. Combined, they totaled 11,939 assists.

LeBron has already surpassed that total. He has done it in 12 fewer seasons than their combined careers span, making the gap even more significant. The numbers show the difference in role and style.

Jordan averaged 5.3 assists per game for his career, while Bryant averaged 4.7. LeBron sits at 7.4 assists per game across his career, a clear jump that reflects how much responsibility he has carried as a primary playmaker.

At his peak as a passer, LeBron reached another level. In the 2019-2020 season, he averaged 10.2 assists per game and led the entire league. That season proved he could shift into a full-time point guard role while still maintaining elite scoring impact. Even now, deep into his career, the production has not dropped.

In his 23rd season, LeBron is averaging 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 51.7% from the field and 32.1% from three-point range. Those numbers already place him among the top playmakers in the league, where he ranks eighth in assists per game.

With injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, his role has expanded again. Over the last three games, LeBron is averaging 28.0 points, 12.7 assists, and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 60.0% from the field and 46.2% from three. That stretch shows how quickly he can scale his playmaking and scoring when the team needs it.

This is what separates LeBron from traditional scorers. Jordan and Bryant dominated games through scoring and shot creation. LeBron dominates through total offensive control. He creates shots for himself and others at a level that has remained consistent for over two decades.

The assist total is not just a number. It is a reflection of how he has played the game every single season.