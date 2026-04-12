Lakers vs. Jazz Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Lakers have one more regular-season game at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET, and it still has some value, as they could secure the 3rd seed if results go their way.

They are 52-29, locked into a top-four seed and still alive for No. 3 in the West, while the Jazz arrive at 22-59 with a roster full of absences and nothing left to play for in the standings. The Lakers are 27-13 at home, the Jazz are 8-32 on the road, and the recent form also points in one direction.

The Lakers just beat the Suns 101-73 after handling the Warriors 119-103, while the Jazz are coming off a 147-101 win over the Grizzlies in one of those strange late-season games. The season series makes the matchup even clearer: the Lakers are 3-0 against the Jazz and have already scored 140, 108, and 143 points in those meetings.

This game has two different meanings. For the Lakers, it is still about playoff position and rhythm. For the Jazz, it is mostly about finishing the season and giving minutes to young players and end-of-roster pieces. One side should approach this like a real tune-up. The other side is still in evaluation mode, with most of its regular core already out.

LeBron James is still the center of the matchup. He is averaging 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, and he is coming off 28 points and 12 assists against the Suns. Deandre Ayton has added 12.3 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 67.0% from the field.

For the Jazz, Brice Sensabaugh has scored 14.9 points per game, while Blake Hinson has given them 12.1 points and has been one of the few live shooting threats left in the rotation.

Injury Report

Lakers

Luka Doncic: Out (left hamstring strain)

Austin Reaves: Out (left oblique muscle strain)

Jaxson Hayes: Questionable (left foot injury management)

LeBron James: Questionable (left foot injury management)

Jazz

Isaiah Collier: Out (left hamstring strain)

Kyle Filipowski: Out (low back injury management)

Keyonte George: Out (right hamstring strain)

Elijah Harkless: Out (left hamstring strain)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out (left knee injury recovery)

Walker Kessler: Out (left shoulder injury recovery)

Lauri Markkanen: Out (right hip impingement)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (nose injury recovery)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers still have structure, size, and a real reason to win. Their offense has averaged 116.2 points per game this season, they lead the league in field-goal percentage at 50.2%, and they own a 118.3 offensive rating. Even with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out, that is still a better base than what the Jazz bring into this game with so many main rotation players unavailable.

The matchup history also points one way. The Lakers have already beaten the Jazz three times, and they scored 140, 108, and 143 points in those games. That matters because this is not just a better team on paper. It is also a team that has already solved this opponent several times. When the Lakers get into the paint and force the Jazz to rotate, the game has tended to break open.

The Jazz have season-long offensive numbers that look decent at first glance. They average 117.7 points and 29.7 assists per game. But this version of the Jazz is not the full-season version. Isaiah Collier, Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler, Kyle Filipowski, and Jusuf Nurkic are all out. That changes everything. A lot of the creation, size, and scoring that built those numbers is missing from the floor now.

Ayton should also have a cleaner matchup than usual. The Jazz are without Kessler, Filipowski, and Nurkic, which leaves them very light in the frontcourt. Ayton has not had a huge scoring role all season, but he has been efficient and reliable around the rim. In a game where the Lakers may want to keep things simple, that matters. LeBron can run the game, Ayton can finish, and that is often enough against a team this short-handed.

Why The Jazz Have The Advantage

The first thing working for the Jazz is freedom. There is no pressure here. The Lakers are the team thinking about seeding, playoff health, and getting through the game without another injury. The Jazz can play loose. That matters more in the last game of the season than it would in January. If the Lakers are flat or cautious, the Jazz can hang around just by playing harder and faster for long stretches.

There is also a recent example of how weird these games can get. The Jazz just beat the Grizzlies 147-101, with Bez Mbeng and John Konchar both posting triple-doubles and Hinson scoring 30 points. That does not mean the same thing will happen again. It does show that the Jazz still have enough energy and enough shot-making in the available group to make a game messy if the opponent is not serious from the start.

The Lakers are not a shutdown defense either. Their defensive rating sits at 116.6, which is middle-of-the-pack territory. If LeBron sits or plays limited minutes, that defensive organization gets thinner, and so does the offense. Doncic and Reaves are already out, and those two account for 56.8 points per game. So the Lakers clearly have the better team. They just do not have much margin left if the game turns sloppy.

X-Factors

Luke Kennard is a real x-factor for the Lakers if he plays. He is averaging 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 47.8% from three. The Lakers do not have much perimeter shot creation left with Doncic and Reaves out, so every clean catch-and-shoot player matters more. Kennard also had 19 points against the Suns and posted a triple-double against the Mavericks earlier this week. If he gives the Lakers spacing and secondary playmaking, this game can get out of reach quickly.

Marcus Smart is the other one for the Lakers. He is averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.4 steals. This game may not need a big scoring line from him. It may need control. Smart can defend the point of attack, help LeBron with ballhandling, and keep the game from drifting into the kind of random pace the Jazz would prefer.

Bez Mbeng is the first Jazz x-factor. He is averaging 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.0 steals in a small sample, but his Friday line against the Grizzlies was 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. He gives the Jazz real speed and pressure with the ball. If he gets downhill and creates early offense, the Jazz can at least test the Lakers’ focus.

Blake Hinson is the other one. He is averaging 12.1 points and shooting 49.3% from three. That kind of shooting is the Jazz’s cleanest path to a surprise result. The Lakers can live with some bench scoring. What they do not want is a game where a young wing gets loose early, hits four or five threes, and turns a routine finale into a real fourth-quarter problem.

Prediction

The Lakers should win this game. They are the better team, they are at home, they have already beaten the Jazz three times, and they still have a real reason to push. The Jazz can make this strange for a while because the current rotation plays loose and takes a lot of chances. But the injury gap is too large, and the Lakers still have the best organizer and the best interior option on the floor. If the home side is serious for two good quarters, that should be enough.

Prediction: Lakers 121, Jazz 108