VJ Edgecombe Claims 76ers’ Players Were Close To Throwing Hands At Practice

While discussing his experience of joining the 76ers' practices, VJ Edgecombe revealed that the intensity of the environment also led to fights between teammates.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Oct 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe has truly carved out a place for himself in the team’s core, positioning himself as a vital asset in the rotation. While his performance as a rookie has been impressive, with Philadelphia emerging as a playoff team, Edgecombe revealed what helped the team become so competitive.

On a recent episode of the “Club 520” podcast, VJ Edgecombe was asked about the 76ers’ practices and, given the roster depth, how intense they had to be to yield positive results.

Wells: “We were talking about the depth of that team early on… no matter who is in the lineup, no matter who is in the game, y’all all get to it. You [VJ] come out killin’, Tyrese Maxey takes his game to the next level. Y’all got a squad, man. I know that practice must be different.”

Edgecombe: “Yeah. I ain’t gonna lie. N****s was about to throw hands in there, in practice. I think that helped us a lot, though.”

The 76ers’ environment may appear contentious, but the results can’t be argued with.

When considering VJ Edgecombe’s development and the team’s current position at sixth place in the East with a 30-24 record, Philadelphia has looked impressive. When also factoring in Tyrese Maxey‘s performance and the resurgence of Joel Embiid, the 76ers could be a team to keep an eye on coming out of the All-Star break.

 

VJ Edgecombe On Facing Tyrese Maxey 1-On-1

The intense nature of the 76ers’ practice naturally lends itself to heated exchanges between players. The famous incident involving Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe this season may have been a product of the same, though even Edgecombe admitted that such events were largely positive.

Still, the competitive relationship between Edgecombe and Maxey has undoubtedly pushed both players to improve significantly, as the rookie recalled his experience of facing the 76ers superstar 1-on-1 during practice.

“I’m going to be honest. That’s the first time I really lost ones, for real,” Edgecombe stated. “That n***a can hoop, ain’t gonna lie. I didn’t even know he was that fast, bro. And he can shoot. All tough, man.”

Maxey has taken huge strides in development this season. With averages of 28.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per game this season, the 76ers superstar rightfully earned himself a spot as an All-Star starter and asserted himself as the new face of the franchise.

Meanwhile, VJ Edgecombe has also benefited from this dynamic, already becoming a driving force behind Philadelphia’s success. While averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, the rookie has positioned himself as a contender for the ROTY award.

Although the current ROTY race sees him pitted against the likes of Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, Edgecombe doesn’t pale in comparison. As a promising young prospect, the 76ers could greatly benefit from cultivating his talent and grooming him as the future franchise player alongside Maxey.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Dec 29, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Stephen Curry Shares Why Retirement Isn’t On His Mind And How It Won’t Be Even In The Near Future
Next Article Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Jaylen Brown Justifies Controversial Graphic About Celtics’ Performance Without Jayson Tatum
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like