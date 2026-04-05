Lakers Expected To Offload $4 Million Star After Disappointing Second Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to move on from Dalton Knecht this summer after a sharp decline in his second season, and the decision reflects how quickly his stock has fallen inside the organization.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the franchise plans to shop Knecht again, with the clear goal of getting off his contract. Speaking on the Buha’s block podcast, Buha said:

“They are going to be shopping Dalton Knecht again this summer and trying to get off that.”

That marks a major shift from where things stood just a year ago, when Knecht looked like a valuable rotation piece and a long-term fit.

His rookie season showed promise. Knecht averaged 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.8% from three. He played 78 games and logged 19.2 minutes per night, giving the Lakers a reliable floor spacer. For a team built around stars like Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, that skill set holds real value.

That progress has not carried over. In his second season, Knecht’s numbers dropped across the board. He is averaging 4.0 points and 1.4 rebounds, while his three-point shooting has fallen to 30.4%. His role has also shrunk, with minutes down to 10.3 per game across 50 appearances.

The decline has been hard to ignore. The Lakers attempted to move him at the trade deadline, but the market response was telling. Teams reportedly asked for draft compensation just to take him on, which signals that he is now viewed as a negative asset.

There have also been concerns beyond the numbers. Scouts around the league have questioned his decision-making and overall development. One moment during the season stood out when Knecht forgot a play during a game, drawing frustration from both the coaching staff and fans. That incident fed into a growing perception that he has not progressed as expected.

His struggles extended to the G League. While he showed flashes, including averages of 21.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in limited games with South Bay, he failed to carry that momentum into meaningful situations. In a recent G League playoff game, he managed just eight points on 2-of-8 shooting and missed all four of his three-point attempts.

That inconsistency has hurt his value. For a player whose primary role revolves around shooting, a drop from 37.8% to 30.4% in three-point percentage changes everything. Without reliable spacing, his fit alongside high-usage stars becomes questionable.

Knecht’s case shows how quickly things change in the NBA. One strong rookie season created optimism. One disappointing follow-up has placed his future in doubt.

Now, the context of the Lakers’ current scenarioo makes the decision even clearer. The Lakers’ season has taken a brutal turn with Doncic suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain and Reaves dealing with a Grade 2 oblique injury. Both are expected to miss significant time, which all but rules the team out of the first round of the playoffs. With their two primary creators sidelined, the focus is already shifting toward the offseason.

That shift matters. When a season starts to slip away, front offices act early. The Lakers will look to retool quickly, get younger, faster, and more reliable around their core. In that process, Knecht is likely the first domino to fall.