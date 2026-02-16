Kawhi Leonard And Kevin Durant’s Hand Size Comparison Shocks NBA Fans

Kawhi Leonard is known for having some of the biggest hands in the NBA, but fans were still in awe of the difference in comparison to Kevin Durant.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant celebrate a play at the All-Star Game. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard is widely known for his impressive physical tools. While boasting a wide wingspan that has effectively helped him position himself as one of the league’s best defensive players ever, Leonard also possesses massive hands, earning him the nickname “the Klaw.”

Kawhi Leonard’s hand size even rivals that of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who stands at 7’1″ tall, over six inches taller than Leonard himself. While this is already jaw-dropping, the actual difference became apparent when Leonard’s hand was compared to Kevin Durant‘s at the All-Star Game.

While celebrating a play, the two superstars high-fived each other. Although this would be a normal occurrence, fans were left in shock upon seeing how Durant’s hand dwarfed in comparison to Kawhi Leonard’s.

Measuring in at 9.75 inches in length and 11.25 inches in width, Leonard boasts one of the biggest pairs of hands in NBA history. Despite the stats, fans couldn’t believe their eyes upon seeing the actual difference. Here are some of the best reactions to this comparison from fans on X:

“Kawhi’s palms could probably grip a watermelon like it’s a softball. No wonder he dunks without even jumping that high; pure leverage!” reacted one fan.

“They don’t call him the Klaw for nothing.”

“Kawhi’s hands are on another level, no wonder he’s a steal machine,” noted another user.

“Would be curious to see a comparison between Wemby, Giannis, and Kawhi.”

“Kawhi’s claws make KD’s hands look tiny! Epic high-five moment.”

“Man, that ain’t right. Those hand proportions just aren’t right,” shared another fan in disbelief.

“KD actually has small palms. He has long fingers, but that’s why he isn’t necessarily the best ball handler, because his palms are small,” analyzed another.

“KD is a 7-footer and still looks like a toddler giving a high-five here. DNA is wild.”

“Kawhi’s hands might be the biggest on the planet… Yeah, bigger than Shaq’s.”

“Kawhi Leonard’s got some massive hands, and next to KD, he’s making a statement,” shared one user.

While assuming that Leonard was making a statement with such a display may be quite the stretch, it wouldn’t be outrageous to state that the Los Angeles Clippers superstar is on par with Durant as a basketball player.

Both Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant have enjoyed their time at the top, having won two NBA titles and two Finals MVP awards apiece. Yet, many often rate Durant as a greater player than Leonard.

Former NBA player Jeff Teague shed more light on this topic during a recent episode of the “Club 520” podcast and stated:

“I think when Kawhi Leonard is at his peak, and he’s playing, I think he is on the same level as Kevin Durant. Now, granted, KD won MVPs and Finals MVPs as well, so it’s definitely a level. But it ain’t crazy to say Kawhi Leonard… I mean, s**t, he is one of the best players to ever play basketball.”

Although Leonard has struggled with injuries for the better part of the last few seasons, the superstar appears to be on a mission this year. Following a tremendous performance against the Houston Rockets ahead of the All-Star break, the Clippers forward dropped a 31-point masterclass against Team World at the All-Star Game.

In his current condition, Kawhi Leonard himself admits to feeling like one of the best. However, given that his current form doesn’t necessarily align with L.A.’s outlook to get younger, Leonard may be forced to consider different opportunities to win.

In this regard, his recent conversation with Kevin Durant after the Clippers-Rockets game also sparked some rumors. With the two syncing up fairly well at the All-Star Game, both stars may explore the avenues of potentially partnering up in the coming offseason.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Kevin Durant’s Burner Account Scandal: Bill Simmons, Max Kellerman Take Opposing Sides In Aftermath
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like