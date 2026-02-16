Kawhi Leonard And Kevin Durant’s Hand Size Comparison Shocks NBA Fans

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard is widely known for his impressive physical tools. While boasting a wide wingspan that has effectively helped him position himself as one of the league’s best defensive players ever, Leonard also possesses massive hands, earning him the nickname “the Klaw.”

Kawhi Leonard’s hand size even rivals that of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who stands at 7’1″ tall, over six inches taller than Leonard himself. While this is already jaw-dropping, the actual difference became apparent when Leonard’s hand was compared to Kevin Durant‘s at the All-Star Game.

While celebrating a play, the two superstars high-fived each other. Although this would be a normal occurrence, fans were left in shock upon seeing how Durant’s hand dwarfed in comparison to Kawhi Leonard’s.

Measuring in at 9.75 inches in length and 11.25 inches in width, Leonard boasts one of the biggest pairs of hands in NBA history. Despite the stats, fans couldn’t believe their eyes upon seeing the actual difference. Here are some of the best reactions to this comparison from fans on X:

“Kawhi’s palms could probably grip a watermelon like it’s a softball. No wonder he dunks without even jumping that high; pure leverage!” reacted one fan.

“They don’t call him the Klaw for nothing.”

“Kawhi’s hands are on another level, no wonder he’s a steal machine,” noted another user.

“Would be curious to see a comparison between Wemby, Giannis, and Kawhi.”

“Kawhi’s claws make KD’s hands look tiny! Epic high-five moment.”

“Man, that ain’t right. Those hand proportions just aren’t right,” shared another fan in disbelief.

“KD actually has small palms. He has long fingers, but that’s why he isn’t necessarily the best ball handler, because his palms are small,” analyzed another.

“KD is a 7-footer and still looks like a toddler giving a high-five here. DNA is wild.”

“Kawhi’s hands might be the biggest on the planet… Yeah, bigger than Shaq’s.”

“Kawhi Leonard’s got some massive hands, and next to KD, he’s making a statement,” shared one user.

While assuming that Leonard was making a statement with such a display may be quite the stretch, it wouldn’t be outrageous to state that the Los Angeles Clippers superstar is on par with Durant as a basketball player.

Both Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant have enjoyed their time at the top, having won two NBA titles and two Finals MVP awards apiece. Yet, many often rate Durant as a greater player than Leonard.

Former NBA player Jeff Teague shed more light on this topic during a recent episode of the “Club 520” podcast and stated:

“I think when Kawhi Leonard is at his peak, and he’s playing, I think he is on the same level as Kevin Durant. Now, granted, KD won MVPs and Finals MVPs as well, so it’s definitely a level. But it ain’t crazy to say Kawhi Leonard… I mean, s**t, he is one of the best players to ever play basketball.”

Although Leonard has struggled with injuries for the better part of the last few seasons, the superstar appears to be on a mission this year. Following a tremendous performance against the Houston Rockets ahead of the All-Star break, the Clippers forward dropped a 31-point masterclass against Team World at the All-Star Game.

In his current condition, Kawhi Leonard himself admits to feeling like one of the best. However, given that his current form doesn’t necessarily align with L.A.’s outlook to get younger, Leonard may be forced to consider different opportunities to win.

In this regard, his recent conversation with Kevin Durant after the Clippers-Rockets game also sparked some rumors. With the two syncing up fairly well at the All-Star Game, both stars may explore the avenues of potentially partnering up in the coming offseason.