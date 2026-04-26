No One Is Untouchable: 5 Reasons The Rockets Should Blow It Up, Starting With Alperen Sengun

The Houston Rockets have embarrassed their entire fanbase with their shockingly disastrous performance in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs. Yes, Kevin Durant, their best player by far, has missed two of the three games so far due to knee and ankle injuries and doesn’t seem to be healthy enough as Game 4 approaches.

But to falter late in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers, in a 112-108 overtime loss, cannot be any worse than it is.

Key mistakes from Jabari Smith Jr and Reed Sheppard failed to hold onto a six-point lead with one possession left in the game, coming up with two turnovers and literally forcing the game back into the Lakers’ hands. We have seen this story before from the Rockets, but this has to be the final straw from this current crop of players who simply aren’t good enough to build around.

With rumors of Alperen Sengun being placed on the trading block for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo swirling around the league, it is clear that the Rockets cannot keep this current core intact. Here are the five major reasons why the Rockets should blow up their roster for next season, as Game 4 looks to be the final nail in the coffin.

1. Alperen Sengun Is A Good Player But Not Untouchable In Giannis Talks

Alperen Sengun’s talent is undeniable, and his accolades, including two All-Star appearances, reflect that. He is a skilled offensive hub with impressive footwork, passing instincts, and touch around the rim. He also seems to have the right mindset heading into Game 4, which no Rockets fan is looking forward to.

However, there’s a significant gap between being a productive player and being a franchise cornerstone. Sengun falls into the former category.

Defensively, Sengun presents a major concern. He doesn’t have the lateral quickness and rim protection needed to anchor a playoff defense, making him a frequent target in pick-and-rolls.

Offensively, while Sengun is polished, he isn’t dominant enough to compensate for those defensive shortcomings. He doesn’t stretch the floor (30.5% 3-PT FG, 69.1% FT this season and only 12.5% from deep in the playoffs), limiting spacing, and he lacks the elite athleticism that allows top-tier bigs to impose themselves physically.

At best, he profiles as a high-level third option on a championship team as someone who thrives when defenses are focused elsewhere. Asking him to be the centerpiece won’t work.

That’s why the Rockets need to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has seemingly had it with the Milwaukee Bucks since the franchise is heading into purgatory, and the superstar needs a way out. The Rockets, while not as prestigious as the Knicks, for example, offer an intriguing scenario.

Giannis becomes the franchise leader for a coach who wants a two-way superstar and has a chance to lead a championship-hungry franchise into a field of contention. Not to mention, the Rockets might have the best package for the Bucks since Sengun and a haul of first and second-round picks could be available, along with the valuable expiring contract of Dorian Finney-Smith and other salary fillers.

Ime Udoka thrives around players who base their game on toughness, leadership, and defense, and Giannis provides all of these. Giannis in Houston allows players such as Amen Thompson to develop more, while possibly keeping a player of Kevin Durant’s caliber satisfied with the players around him.

2. Kevin Durant…If He Stays…Needs Superstar Help

Kevin Durant’s situation in Houston is becoming complicated. On one hand, he remains the team’s most talented player by a wide margin.

On the other, his availability and long-term commitment are legitimate concerns. Missing two of the first three playoff games after playing most of the regular season (78 games) raises questions.

There’s also the lingering uncertainty surrounding his engagement with the team. Midseason distractions, including his shocking burner account scandal, have only fueled speculation about whether Durant is fully invested in this project. If your best player isn’t clearly all-in, the entire foundation becomes shaky.

If Durant does remain in Houston, the path forward is obvious but difficult: he needs legitimate superstar help. This roster, as constructed, is nowhere near contention. Acquiring a player of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s caliber would fix a lot of issues for KD.

3. The Young Core Are Not Elite Players And Never Will Be

The harsh reality for Houston is that their so-called “young core” has consistently failed to rise to the level required in high-pressure playoff situations. Game 3 was not an anomaly but a culmination of repeated mental lapses, poor decision-making, and an inability to execute under duress.

Jabari Smith Jr.’s late-game turnover was emblematic of a player who struggles to process the game at a winning level when it matters most. His offensive inconsistency only compounds the issue, as his shot selection fluctuates wildly and offers little reliability. This season, Smith Jr averaged 15.8 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 0.9 BPG on 45.0% from the field and 36.3% from three. Solid numbers, but not elite ones for the 22-year-old.

Even beyond Smith, the broader young nucleus lacks the offensive polish necessary to compete deep into the postseason. Tari Eason, for all his defensive energy and hustle, remains severely limited offensively.

He shot 41.6% from the field and 35.8% from deep in the regular season and only 43.3% from the field and 33.3% from three in the playoffs. Simply not good enough, and it’s becoming apparent to the player’s staunchest critics.

He cannot create his own shot, struggles to space the floor, and often becomes a liability in half-court sets. In today’s NBA, where versatility and scoring gravity are essential, players with one-dimensional skill sets are easily schemed against. It doesn’t help that his own mother has seemingly had it with her son and the entire team.

The biggest issue is projection. There’s little evidence suggesting these players will suddenly evolve into elite, franchise-altering talents. Houston’s young core has shown effort and occasional promise, but not the sustained brilliance or high-IQ play that defines championship-caliber winning.

4. Amen Thompson And Maybe Reed Sheppard Are The Only Keepers

Amid the disappointment, Amen Thompson stands out as the only player with true superstar potential. His athleticism is generational, his defensive instincts are elite, and his ability to impact the game without scoring is already advanced.

He disrupts passing lanes, guards multiple positions, and plays with a motor that cannot be taught. Those are foundational traits you build around.

However, Thompson’s offensive limitations are significant. His inability to shoot (21.6% from three in the regular season and didn’t hit a three in the postseason) consistently allows defenses to sag off him, clogging driving lanes and disrupting spacing.

That said, this is a developmental issue rather than a fatal flaw. With proper coaching and repetition, there is a pathway for him to become at least a respectable shooter. If that happens, his ceiling skyrockets into true superstar territory.

Reed Sheppard, meanwhile, represents a different kind of upside. His shooting ability is elite (39.4% from three this season) and immediately translatable, providing a skill that every contender covets. While he’s still early in his development and made costly mistakes in Game 3, those are growing pains rather than indicators of long-term failure.

5. The Bench Is Simply Horrific

Houston’s bench unit is detrimental. In playoff basketball, depth can swing games, and the Rockets have none.

Players like Josh Okogie (career 31.2% from deep), Jae’Sean Tate (30.9% from three), Dorian Finney-Smith (27.0% this season), and Aaron Holiday provide limited offensive value and inconsistent defensive impact. When the starters sit, the team’s performance nosedives, erasing any momentum built by the first unit.

The lack of reliable role players puts enormous pressure on the starters, particularly Durant when healthy. There’s no secondary scoring punch, no consistent playmaking, and no dependable floor spacing coming off the bench.

More importantly, this isn’t a group that can be “fixed” with minor tweaks. The bench lacks both talent and identity. Contending teams build benches with specialists. The Rockets’ bench is a collection of replaceable pieces who don’t excel in any one area. They need to revamp the bench entirely.