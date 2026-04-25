Tari Eason’s Mom Goes Off On Angry Rant After Rockets Lose Game 3 To Lakers

The Houston Rockets' 112-108 OT loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of their first round matchup in the 2026 NBA Playoffs led to an angry rant from Tari Eason's mother.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Tari Eason during a game between the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons.
Credit: Nic Antaya/GettyImages

The Houston Rockets‘ run in the 2026 NBA Playoffs might be coming to a shockingly early end after they fell to a 3-0 series deficit to the Los Angeles Lakers after a 112-108 OT loss in Game 3. Even though the Rockets were without Kevin Durant, they once again failed to capitalize on the opportunity to win by allowing the Lakers to make an improbable fourth-quarter comeback before running out of steam in OT.

Durant’s absence meant that Coach Ime Udoka would rely on a very tight rotation, which saw his starting five all play 44 minutes or more in the loss. One of the five was Tari Eason, who put up five points, four rebounds, and four steals on 2-9 shooting from the field. He did end the game with a +6 plus/minus, but his poor offensive contributions saw his teammates not rely on him for buckets down the stretch.

As the Rockets fell to this devastating loss in OT, Eason’s mother was going off on an angry and abusive rant on social media.

“Pass the mother—- g-d–mn son of a b—h f—ing g-d–mn f—ing s–t f—ing ball, f—ing pass it to the f—ing open f—ing g-d–mn f—ing man!!! I’m logging off. Enough.”

The post is linked above as well, since the censoring definitely makes it a lot harder to comprehend. It’s safe to say that Eason’s mother wasn’t happy about her son being iced out of the offense in the fourth quarter and OT. Eason shot 0-4 through these periods, with three of those misses being open three-point opportunities, so it does make sense why his teammates had low confidence in him.

Eason has averaged 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals through this series, as his offensive struggles from the end of the regular season have followed him into the postseason. He was shooting over 40% on threes for most of this season before going through a cold stretch through March and April, where he shot 21.4% from three. He’s shooting 33.3% from three in the Playoffs as well, with his poor spacing hurting the Rockets’ offense, especially in Durant’s absence.

Eason averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals as a 35.8% three-point shooter to end the regular season, with the 24-year-old forward proving to be a core member of the team’s rotation. He’s still an incredibly strong defensive player, but it seems Houston has enough defensive players and not enough players who contribute to the score line.

The Lakers have drained the life out of Houston’s offense all series, with their commanding 3-0 lead proving they’ve been clearly superior to the Rockets.

We have seen Eason’s mother be a very active X user, sending messages about the game and his son’s performances all year. However, it seems the likelihood of the Rockets’ season ending in the first round against a depleted Lakers squad led to a passionate immediate reaction on social media.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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