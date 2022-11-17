5 Most Important Questions For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers may have pulled off an emphatic win against the Brooklyn Nets, but they're not out of the woods yet. With a 3-10 record, and placed 14th in the West, the Purple and Gold will look to hang on to the momentum they gained after pipping the Nets 116-103.

Momentum and consistency have been keywords for Los Angeles this season. After starting 0-5, they pulled off back-to-back wins, only to lose the next five on the trot. Their next six games give them a chance to win at least five, assuming they lose to the in-form Phoenix Suns.

They face the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, and the Indiana Pacers along with the Suns. Note that barring Phoenix and Indiana, the remaining two teams are under .500 giving hope for Lakers wins.

The Lakers face Detroit at home next, and for the first time this season, Darvin Ham will actually have a full-strength squad (except for Cole Swider) at his disposal.

With LeBron James expected to play after missing out on the last two games due to a left adductor strain, and Dennis Schroder suiting up to play his first game of the season with Thomas Bryant, LA has some options and positives.

Ahead of their next stretch of games, here are five important questions for the Lakers.

5. What Will Dennis Schroder And Thomas Byrant Bring To The Table?

Lonnie Walker IV was looking forward to some much-needed support that would bolster the outfit. Former Lakers Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant sat out of 13 games so far recovering from their respective thumb injuries but were active participants from the sidelines.

With Schroder, the Lakers will have a chance to utilize a guard who can actually start instead of Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn. The duo hasn't done much for the side, and the German's arrival and hopefully impactful performances will give the side some offensive firepower and a bit of pesky defense to boot.

Bryant brings in energy coupled with solid size and strength. He's shown he can hold his own against stronger bigs in the league, while also being a much better center option than Damian Jones. Clearly, there's a two-way impact with these two coming in.

4. Should Russell Westbrook Move To A Starting Role Again?

Ideally, the answer is no. Russell Westbrook off the bench not just provides the Lakers an explosive scoring option (including drilling those 3's that he clattered often last season) in the non-James and Anthony Davis minutes, but has also given the point guard a role where he's thriving.

He's now a secondary playmaker, and there are definitely shades of "OKC Russ" in him. Westbrook certainly looks more decisive, and in control. His defense is still a work in progress, but he held his own against Kevin Durant in the previous game.

It's also worth noting that the 34-year-old is at his best when he finds chemistry with a unit that's as quick as he is and is able to read and dictate possessions. In Austin Reaves and Walker IV, the guard has formed a bond of sorts that's seen the Lakers score in spurts. There's room for improvement, but Westbrook as the sixth man is still the Lakers' best bet.

3. When Is LeBron James Back?

Now, this is a fairly straightforward question, with an equally easier answer. Following his left adductor strain, James sat out of the contest against the Sacramento Kings and the Nets. He is expected to play against the Pistons, although he's been reported to have been "extra cautious" about the injury.

Wednesday update:

- LeBron played in non-contact part of practice. Status due for update tomorrow.

- Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schröder practiced and will be evaluated tomorrow; Ham said he expects them to be cleared for Friday.

- Max Christie is in health and safety protocols.

By the looks of it, the injury doesn't appear to be serious, and the good amount of break should be enough time for the veteran to recover and take the court again.

At the time of writing, James averages 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. That said, he's not been his fluent self. The 37-year-old is only recording 44.7 percent of shots from the field, and 21.0 percent from 3-point range.

It's unlikely that James will take a break unless the foot injury that's seen him as a regular on the injury report ahead of every game, flares up to the point where he's forced to miss out on games.

2. Should The Lakers Explore Trade Options?

To answer the question in one word, yes. While an in-form Davis and Westbrook are playing their roles to perfection, for now (13 games is not exactly a major sample size), the team is still devoid of sharpshooters and potent impact options who can come off the bench.

More importantly, the Lakers are not contenders with this roster. Earlier, GM Rob Pelinka jetting off to Indiana did the rounds, and there was enough chatter that it involved trade discussions centering around Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

Again, these players coming in might not necessarily elevate Los Angeles to title contenders, but it does make them bonafide playoff prospects. Turner is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, while Hield is churning out 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists — better numbers than any Laker apart from the star trio.

Then there's that theory of sending Anthony Davis to Chicago and getting local lad Zach LaVine in return. Like the Westbrook trade, the Davis-LaVine storyline has all the makings of a blockbuster move — something that can be expected from the Lakers, but with the big man embracing his role, chances are he's staying put in LA.

The Lakers are still better off making trades, even if that means going through a bit of a mini-rebuild. They have lost 10 games, and for chemistry and cohesion's sake, they can afford to lose 10 more, but they need to make moves, especially if they're keen to still have James in their ranks next season.

1. Can Anthony Davis Carry The Lakers?

On paper, Anthony Davis has all the necessary skills and the potential to carry the Lakers. That he's been gutting through his persistent back issues and scoring at will shows he's got what it takes.

Averaging 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, Davis is still a far cry from the bubble version of himself. He's surely been accommodating of playing at five, but he's yet to unlock his full capabilities as a leader.

With James surely getting more breaks over the course of the season, depending on how the team fares by the time they reach the midway mark, a lot rests on Davis whose first goal will be to stay healthy and lead the team with his impact performances on both ends of the floor.

He's been doing enough so far for LA, although the results haven't necessarily gone their way. His form aside, the 30-year-old has demonstrated that he's ready to lead the Lakers in James' absence, and the work he's put in during the offseason is reflective of what he's dishing out.

There's no doubt that he's the face of the Lakers, and should they fit him with the pieces that complement him perfectly, Davis can be more than what the Lakers acquired him for. But he needs a bit of help, if not much, and he needs it now.

