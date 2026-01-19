Heat Might Avoid A Ja Morant Trade To Hold Out For Giannis Antetokounmpo

With a 22-20 record, the Miami Heat will be looking to improve their roster strength in an attempt to make a legitimate title push. While several players have been linked with Miami, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant have generated the most buzz as of late.

The trade rumors involving Ja Morant gained significant traction when it was revealed that Morant had purchased a house in Miami. While this was noteworthy, a recent update by NBA insider Marc Stein might dispel all rumors linking the two-time All-Star with the Heat.

“One well-placed league source insisted to me that the Miami Heat should be scratched as a Ja Morant suitor,” Stein wrote. “Even if the terms are favorable, if such a move jeopardizes a future trade run at Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

The Heat were positioned to be an ideal landing spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo even in the offseason. With the franchise’s culture and its history of championship success aligning with Antetokounmpo’s wishes, there was enough evidence to suggest that the Bucks superstar would be in favor of such a move.

Unfortunately, the circumstances involving Antetokounmpo haven’t been as simple.

Although the forward has been mentioned in several trade rumors, he hasn’t personally requested to be moved. On that note, he even emphasized his desire to remain in Milwaukee for the rest of his career.

Despite Antetokounmpo’s explicit statement, trade rumors continue to grow, resulting in a holdup in the trade market as teams gauge Antetokounmpo’s availability.

The Heat Could Miss Out On Both Superstars

Currently, five teams, including the Heat, are expected to be interested in acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo. NBA insider Zach Lowe discussed this recently when he shared:

“The Hawks, the Warriors, the Lakers, the Heat, maybe the Knicks that are sort of thinking to themselves, do we need to keep all of our stuff and wait for Giannis to maybe become available, whether it’s now or in the summer?”

“They [the Bucks] are still 11th in the East and the time to convince him that this group can do anything serious might be now… The whole league is watching. If they slide any further down the standings, if they can’t even get to tenth or ninth in the East, does Giannis push the button now instead of waiting until the summer? The biggest story in the NBA, potentially.”

Miami, like many teams, may have been more interested in pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo as a free agent, primarily since it would potentially allow them to retain draft capital and key assets.

However, if Antetokounmpo demands a trade, the aforementioned teams will have no option but to leverage whatever they have to formulate the most favorable package.

The Heat’s approach toward trading for Morant seems sensible, especially since retaining draft assets would be a priority in improving their chances of landing Antetokounmpo. Regardless, the overall situation isn’t promising for Miami.

Given that the franchise has been known to miss out on landing superstars even when the opportunity presents itself, the Heat may be on the cusp of missing out on both Morant and Antetokounmpo.

When also factoring in Ja Morant’s recent display of loyalty to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Heat may come out of this trade window without making any moves.