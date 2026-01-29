Stephen Curry Addresses Warriors Trade Rumors With Deadline Looming

Stephen Curry acknowledged the looming trade deadline and the uncertainty among the players on the Warriors' roster regarding the future.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball up the court during the second half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most frequently mentioned teams in trade rumors ahead of the deadline. While this could hint at significant changes on the horizon, Stephen Curry acknowledged that it also created some uncertainty among the players on the roster.

Stephen Curry addressed the trade rumors involving the Warriors during his media availability after the 140-124 win over the Utah Jazz. While acknowledging the chatter, Curry reiterated the importance of remaining focused on the greater goal.

“I think our job is to keep winning games and keeping our energy as high as we can around here,” Curry commented. “(I’m) not ignorant to what’s going on in the league. Rumors and trade talk, and who is on the block, and all that type of stuff. I know what’s going on, but right now it’s just about trying to continue to win, because if you lose sight of that on the court, all that other stuff doesn’t really matter.” 

Despite his response, a reporter asked Curry about what he hoped to see from the Warriors before the trade deadline. The superstar responded:

“The conversations are happening all the time. I don’t ever get into the hypotheticals. It’s a waste of time, it’s a waste of energy. It’s not my job to do that. Mike [Dunleavy] and the entire front office, I’m sure, are making calls and taking looks, seeing what’s going on.”

“If there’s something material, something real, we have a conversation about it, and decisions are made. That’s our process, it’s always been that way.”

While Curry let on very little, it is evident that the Warriors’ front office is hard at work.

With Jimmy Butler being sidelined for the remainder of the season, Golden State needs to find a suitable replacement to keep its title aspirations alive. Given that the team possesses some meaningful trade assets, the Warriors could be expected to make some notable roster moves before the deadline.

 

The Warriors Have Their Eyes On Several Targets

The Golden State Warriors have already expressed their willingness to trade Jimmy Butler to maximize their title window. But given the severity of his injury, his age, and the size of his contract, there may not be many takers out there for the veteran forward.

Instead, the Warriors may have to rely on players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Draymond Green, and their tradable first-round picks to generate value in trade negotiations.

Currently, the Dubs are linked with a myriad of players, ranging from superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo to role players like Keon Ellis. Although bolstering their roster strength may seem worthwhile, given their current requirements, Golden State may be in pursuit of an impactful star-caliber player.

The trade rumors involving Giannis Antetokounmpo appear to be the most interesting. Although Antetokounmpo’s preferred list of teams seemingly doesn’t mention the Warriors, when considering what the Dubs’ best offer to Milwaukee could be, Golden State has a genuine chance to acquire the Bucks’ superstar.

Aside from Antetokounmpo, the Dubs have also been linked with players like Michael Porter Jr., Trey Murphy III, and even Andrew Wiggins as of late.

Theoretically, outside of Antetokounmpo, pursuing Porter Jr. from the Nets may prove to be the most beneficial approach for Golden State. Considering his offensive upside and his ability to support Curry as a movement shooter, the Warriors may see considerable benefit in acquiring him.

Given that this would leave Golden State with a handful of assets to make further trades, acquiring a big man like Daniel Gafford may also be an option.

Conversely, the Dubs could choose not to make any moves this season, effectively relinquishing their chance of competing for the title. With reports suggesting that the team could consider making moves to add Antetokounmpo or LeBron James in the offseason, Golden State may see merit in setting its sights on the future.

BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
