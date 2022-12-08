A Blockbuster Trade Between The Lakers And Bulls Could Be Perfect For Both Teams

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls are certainly two teams that are in dire need of an upgrade. Even if it means making some bold, blockbuster calls.

DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to the Purple and Gold have been doing the rounds ever since Bill Simmons suggested a trade to "save" Chicago.

And while there have been conflicting reports and speculations doing the rounds, it might not be a bad idea for both sides to perhaps put it all on the table and figure out a deal that serves as a win-win for both sides.

Enough time has passed since the start of the season to make the aforementioned statement. The Bulls, after their win over the Washington Wizards, are 12th in the East with a 10-14 record, while the Lakers, sans LeBron James and Anthony Davis, lost to the Toronto Raptors. They're 10-14 as well and placed 13th in the West.

DeRozan and Vucevic are more than just All-Stars. They are the Bulls' centerpieces along with Zach LaVine around whom the rest of the roster was constructed with the hopes of winning a title. The move hasn't been successful, not entirely at least.

It's been a stellar season for DeRozan as he averages 25.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, despite the Bulls' sine wave-like run. And it's unfortunate that his consistency isn't enough for the side to close out games. The same for Vucevic who at 16.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists has been around, but not making the impact expected of him.

The duo with LaVine is still the top three for Chicago, but their bench has been their biggest letdown. Barring Ayo Dosunmu, the rest of the roster hasn't averaged double figures in scoring which will surely be one of the factors if the side fails to make the postseason.

Enter the Los Angeles Lakers.

After promising to put the perfect pieces around LeBron James when he inked his two-year, $97.1 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season, Rob Pelinka and the front office have begun that part of the task by waiving Matt Ryan (who is now reportedly part of the Minnesota Timberwolves).

The onus is on Pelinka to land both of Chicago's superstars to beef up a Lakers unit that proved they can be steamrolled if either James or/and Davis are not on the floor — their defeat against the Raptors being the perfect example. Not to forget the dismal 33-49 record that saw them fail to make the playoffs last year.

At the time of writing, Davis has been phenomenal for the Lakers. His 27.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists were critical in getting Los Angeles from the 0-5 start they endured. With the ever-consistent James (25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists), he's pulled them to 10 wins quashing memes of the infamous 17-65 season.

But the side needs help. It does come at a cost — sacrifice their two first-round picks, and a couple of big names, but it's the ideal, and to put it more bluntly, the most necessary move in order to immediately make them title contenders.

Trade Details:

Los Angles Lakers receive: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic

Chicago Bulls receive: Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, 2027 First-Round Pick, 2029 First-Round Picks

This trade, despite garnering excitement and flak in equal measure is one that will help both sides achieve their objective.

Los Angeles Lakers Land Two Bulls Stars

James was vocal as he outlined the ambition for the season. It was championship or bust — a not-so-subtle hint for the front office to do whatever it takes to get them to that level.

While DeRozan automatically slots himself with the starting unit, Vucevic will be the man causing some havoc with the second unit — enough to help the Lakers land a playoff berth at the bare minimum should they be outclassed in the postseason.

The forward is a clear upgrade over Lonnie Walker IV and Russell Westbrook. While both players have been impactful for the Lakers, DeRozan's insertion boosts their offense significantly, while also making taking the scoring load off James and Davis.

Note that his FG% of 50.3% is better than Walker's 46.6% and Westbrook's 40.6%. The compromise though comes in the form of the 3-pt shooting. DeRozan's 30.3% compared to last season's 35.2% is lower than Walker's 36.6%, but is on par with Westbrook (30.0%).

Should we chalk this up to performance issues, the Bulls forward will eventually better shoot better with James and Dennis Schroder's skillful playmaking to aid him.

This means pushing Walker to lead the second unit as the primary scoring option. This increase the depth for the Lakers, and instantly upgrades the quality of the ball they can play when their stars get their breather. Couple this with Vucevic who is a more experienced version of Thomas Bryant, and the Lakers have enough to pass stern tests over the course of the season.

Chicago Bulls Is Ready For Tanking

While the Lakers switch to win-now mode with DeRozan and Vucevic in their ranks, the Bulls, heading into a rebuild will acquire the services of a seasoned Russell Westbrook, a promising Juan Toscano-Anderson, and the two picks.

With Lonzo Ball unlikely to suit up anytime soon, the Bulls don't have time on their side with thirty percent of the season done. There is no timeline for his return, and that means possibly taking the option of a rebuild, rather than a dismal end to the season.

Westbrook has been looking like vintage Russ since his role as the Lakers' sixth man, and whether he likes it or not, he's been thriving. His leadership, not to mention his explosiveness on the court makes him a solid addition to the Bulls.

With Alex Caruso and LaVine for company, the 34-year-old former MVP will have the freedom he did during his OKC days to immediately raise the energy levels on the hardwood. Throw in Toscano-Anderson, who was a vital cog in the Golden State Warriors rotation, the Bulls will have a player who's a versatile passer and playmaker.

Conversely, there is also the option where the Bulls can buy out Westbrook, or for that matter bench him until the end of the season. This would mean tanking, but also the look at the mouth-watering prospect of adding Victor Wembanyama to their ranks.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area, Steve Kerr had spoken of what JTA brought to the table:

"[When] a guy knows how to play and he can guard multiple spots, he can play in any combination, and that's his real value to our team. He's not dependent on a certain combination. In pretty much every case, he makes whatever combination he's with better."

Now, looking at the salary front, Vucevic is on his final year contract for $22 million. DeRozan is signed through next season with $27 million for this year. Their salaries combined come close to Westbrook's $47 million. Add in JTA's $2 million pay this season and the two picks, the two franchises have something to work with.

For now, there have been reports of Chicago not looking at trading their best player, but this is the NBA, and stranger things have happened. The Bulls are better off rebuilding and giving themselves a season to gel and be cohesive. The Lakers have a promise and a mission. Only time will tell if they live up to it and succeed.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Next